WKN: 918643 | ISIN: FI0009800379 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
02.03.26 | 12:11
0,344 Euro
-0,72 % -0,003
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 09:30 Uhr
Panostaja Oyj: Panostaja's portfolio company Hygga has completed the divestment of its clinic operations

2.3.2026 10:30:01 EET | Panostaja Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin March 2 2026 at 10:30 a.m.


Panostaja's portfolio company Hygga has completed the divestment of its clinic operations

The portfolio company of Panostaja Plc, Hygga, has completed the business transaction announced on 27 October 2025 regarding the sale of Hygga's clinic business on 28 February 2026. Divestment was completed as announced.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila
CEO

For further information, please contact

Mr. Tapio Tommila, CEO Panostaja Oyj, mobile +358 40?527 6311

Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish companies in the growing software and service sectors as an active shareholder.?The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja increases the Group's shareholder value and creates Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in five portfolio companies. Panostaja's shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2024 financial year, the Group's net sales totaled MEUR 134,0.

https://panostaja.fi/en

