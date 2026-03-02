Panostaja Oyj: Panostaja's portfolio company Hygga has completed the divestment of its clinic operations

2.3.2026 10:30:01 EET | Panostaja Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin March 2 2026 at 10:30 a.m.



Panostaja's portfolio company Hygga has completed the divestment of its clinic operations

The portfolio company of Panostaja Plc, Hygga, has completed the business transaction announced on 27 October 2025 regarding the sale of Hygga's clinic business on 28 February 2026. Divestment was completed as announced.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

For further information, please contact

Mr. Tapio Tommila, CEO Panostaja Oyj, mobile +358 40?527 6311

