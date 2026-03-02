

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 1.1698 against the euro, nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 1.3314 against the pound and a 3-week high of 157.25 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1796, 1.3456 and 156.16, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the greenback edged up to 0.7743 from an early low of 0.7679.



Against the Australian dollar, the greenback climbed to 1.7045 from an early low of 0.7117. The greenback had traded earlier to a 6-day high of 0.7036 against the aussie.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to more than a 1-month high of 0.5928 and 4-day high of 1.3687 from early lows of 0.5997 and 1.3641, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.16 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 159.00 against the yen, 0.78 against the franc, 0.69 against the aussie, 0.57 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.



