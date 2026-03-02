

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled, pushing the benchmark DAX down by over 2.7% Monday morning amid concerns about the potential economic fallout from the conflict in the Middle East, where tensions run high following the U.S. and Israel carrying out coordinated strikes on Iran and the retaliatory strikes by Iran on U.S. bases across the region.



Inflation worries have resurfaced as Brent crude prices soared over 10% to their highest level since January 2025 on fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East.



Investors are also digesting the regional economic data, and corporate news.



Shares from travel, leisure and banking sectors are among the severely hit.



The DAX, which plunged to 24,647.00 earlier in the session, was down 456.67 points or 1.8% at 24,855.44 a little while ago.25312.11



Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank are down 4.2% and 3.7%, respectively. Continental, Daimler Truck Holding, Siemens, Zalando, BMW and Volkswagen are down 3%-3.5%.



Porsche Automobil Holding, Heidelberg Materials, Henkel, Siemens Energy, MTU Aero Engines, Deutsche Post, Allianz, Infineon Technologies, Mercedes-Benz, Adidas, Gea Group, Bayer and Merck are down 2%-3%.



Rheinmetall is rising nearly 2%. Deutsche Bank is gaining 1.4%, while RWE is up 0.75%. Fresenius Medical Care and Munich Rueck are up marginally.



Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in January, data from Destatis showed. Retail sales decreased 0.9% month-on-month in January, in contrast to the revised 1.2% increase in December. Sales were expected to remain flat.



On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales eased to 1.2% from 2.5% in December. In nominal terms, retail sales remained flat on a monthly basis and increased 2.5% from the previous year.



Data from S&P Global showed that the manufacturing PMI in Germany increased to 50.90 points in February from 49.10 points in January of 2026.



