

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic growth moderated further in the final quarter of 2025, official data revealed Monday.



Gross domestic product posted an annual growth of 3.4 percent after rising 3.8 percent in the third quarter, the Turkish Statistical Institute said. The expected expansion was 3.5 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy grew 0.4 percent, slower than the 1.0 percent increase in the third quarter.



On the expenditure side, household consumption climbed 5.2 percent from last year, while government spending decreased 0.9 percent. Data showed that the increase in gross fixed capital formation was 5.4 percent. Net foreign demand was not favorable as exports of goods and services fell 0.3 percent amid a 4.9 percent increase in imports.



During the year 2025, overall GDP advanced 3.6 percent compared to the previous year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News