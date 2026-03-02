Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

3 March 2026

Moonpig Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Moonpig Group plc notifies the market that as at 29 February 2026, Moonpig Group plc's ordinary issued share capital consi sts o f 311,352,910 ordinary shares of 10 pence.

Moonpig Group plc does not hold any shares in Treasury, but holds 2,067,154 ordinary shares in the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). The trustee has agreed not to vote the ordinary shares held by it.

The total number of voting rights in Moonpig Group plc is 311,352,910.

Moonpig Group Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer investors@moonpig.com Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

