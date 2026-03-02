Anzeige
Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02

3 March 2026

Moonpig Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Moonpig Group plc notifies the market that as at 29 February 2026, Moonpig Group plc's ordinary issued share capital consi sts o f 311,352,910 ordinary shares of 10 pence.

Moonpig Group plc does not hold any shares in Treasury, but holds 2,067,154 ordinary shares in the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). The trustee has agreed not to vote the ordinary shares held by it.

The total number of voting rights in Moonpig Group plc is 311,352,910.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

investors@moonpig.com

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.


