Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 02
3 March 2026
Moonpig Group plc
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Moonpig Group plc notifies the market that as at 29 February 2026, Moonpig Group plc's ordinary issued share capital consi sts o f 311,352,910 ordinary shares of 10 pence.
Moonpig Group plc does not hold any shares in Treasury, but holds 2,067,154 ordinary shares in the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). The trustee has agreed not to vote the ordinary shares held by it.
The total number of voting rights in Moonpig Group plc is 311,352,910.
Enquiries
Moonpig Group
Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer
investors@moonpig.com
Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer
About Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.
The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.