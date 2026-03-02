Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Barwell as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, effective March 9, 2026. Kim Humphreys will continue in the role of Interim Vice President, Human Resources until Ms. Barwell's start date and will thereafter remain engaged with Wesdome on a consulting basis to support special projects.

"On behalf of the Board and everyone at Wesdome, I am pleased to welcome Christine to our team at this exciting time for Wesdome," said Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Her proven expertise in developing human resources frameworks and building strong talent infrastructure will be invaluable as we strengthen our people strategy and position ourselves for continued growth. I would also like to thank Kim for her outstanding leadership over the last two and a half years in building a solid human resources foundation for Wesdome."

Ms. Barwell most recently served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Li-Cycle Corporation from 2023 to 2025, where she led organizational design, workforce strategy, and enterprise-wide culture transformation initiatives. Prior to that, she spent more than a decade with Alamos Gold Inc., serving as Vice President, Human Resources from 2010 to 2022. In this role, she oversaw all corporate human resources functions, including payroll, and supported the company's continued growth and operational expansion. Ms. Barwell began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, progressing through regional and national leadership roles to head global mobility. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the DeGroote School of Business at McMaster University and is a Certified Human Resources Leader through the Human Resources Professionals Association.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

