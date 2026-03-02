Huawei Europe: Huawei Unveils Latest Smart Retail Solutions at EuroShop 2026 to Accelerate Digital Transformation

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today unveiled its latest suite of smart retail solutions at EuroShop 2026, the world's leading retail trade fair, to accelerate digital transformation and enhance customer experiences across the retail industry. Together with partners, the company showcased digital infrastructure and intelligent retail technologies for smart stores, cognitive supply chains, and immersive customer experiences.

While exhibiting and speaking at EuroShop 2026, Huawei addressed the fundamental shift underway in sales and retail. Stores are evolving into instant service hubs, relying on smart devices to optimize in-store processes. Across the supply chain, the focus is moving from reactive stock management to anticipatory demand forecasting. At the same time, retailers face growing expectations for AI-powered, personalized shopping experiences as consumers increasingly seek innovative and tailored services.

To help retailers seize new opportunities, Huawei introduced solutions across four key areas: smart stores, cognitive supply chains, immersive consumer experiences, and IP & IT infrastructure.

Smart Store

Electronic shelf labels connected via specialized access points utilize Bluetooth Low Energy 5.4 to enable centralized, real-time price and promotion updates, helping reduce operating costs.

RFID-enabled access points with passive tags automatically capture inventory movements and stock levels, improving accuracy and streamlining restocking processes.

Cognitive Supply Chain

AI-driven predictive demand planning tools support sales and order forecasting, enabling proactive planning across the supply chain.

Immersive Customer Experience

A virtual showroom platform leverages AI and augmented reality for immersive product presentations and interactive consultations.

AI-powered contact centers enable direct video communication between customers and service staff, ensuring efficient handling of inquiries.

IP & IT Infrastructure

High-performance network and storage infrastructures support the rapid deployment and reliable operation of smart applications.

AI in Retail: Industry Dialogue at EuroShop 2026

Joined by several European partners, Huawei delivered two keynote speeches at the trade fair on current retail trends, featuring case studies with European companies. The presentations focused on real-time data utilization, automation, and AI-driven customer experience optimization.

The company also hosted roundtable discussions on smart retail solutions and infrastructure. By combining innovative technologies with strong partnerships, Huawei reaffirmed its commitment to driving digital transformation in retail-delivering greater efficiency, data precision, and enhanced customer experiences.

To learn more about Huawei's intelligent retail solutions visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/retail

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions, infrastructures and smart devices. With integrated solutions in four key environments: telecommunications networks, IT, smart devices and cloud services, we are committed to bringing digitization to every person, home and organization for a fully connected and intelligent world.

For more information, please visit Huawei online: https://e.huawei.com/eu/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923381/Huawei_booth_EuroShop2026_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923382/Huawei_booth_EuroShop2026_2.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2813090/5830506/Huawei_Europe_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-latest-smart-retail-solutions-at-euroshop-2026-to-accelerate-digital-transformation-302700957.html