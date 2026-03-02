Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA: SCA aims for 40 percent lower emissions from RoRo vessels

Starting on 1 October 2026, SCA will implement changes to its sea transport using RoRo vessels (Roll-on/Roll-off) by reducing speed, increasing vessel load factors, and adjusting how the ports in Umeå and Piteå are used. One effect of these changes is that emissions from the vessels will be reduced by approximately 40 percent.

From 1 October 2026, SCA will change the structure of its vessel departures from Umeå. The changes apply to vessels where cargo is driven on and off on their own wheels, commonly referred to as Roll-on/Roll-off.

Today, the vessels operate three times per week - twice to Kiel and once to London and Rotterdam. Under the new structure, there will be two weekly departures: once per week to Kiel and once per week to London and Rotterdam.

The change means that the vessels will operate at a slower speed of 11-12 knots, compared with the current approximately 15 knots. Furthermore, the vessels will have a significantly higher load factor for northbound cargo. Southbound cargo that does not fit will be transferred to other solutions. This frees up time in the schedule, making it possible for vessels that previously only called at Umeå to also call at Piteå and the Haraholmen port area. There, the vessels will load production from SCA's mill in Munksund and deliver recycled fibre and other goods in Piteå. The previous rail solution between Munksund and Umeå will therefore no longer be needed in the future.

"For SCA, this is an efficiency measure where, through smart logistics planning, we can reduce emissions significantly - an estimated 40 percent. This brings a direct benefit in the form of reduced emissions, but ultimately it also becomes an economic efficiency measure since new EU regulations impose a high and continually increasing cost on emissions from sea transport," says SCA's Senior Vice President, Sourcing & Logistics, Magnus Svensson.

The change means that around 550,000-600,000 tonnes of goods per year to and from the Munksund mill will in the future be loaded in Piteå. Together with SCA's current sawmill volumes of approximately 300,000 cubic metres, SCA will become one of the port's largest customers.

It also means that SCA is expected to load around 300,000-400,000 fewer tonnes in Umeå.

"Our presence in Piteå increases significantly, and this will of course create an opportunity for us, together with the port and ShoreLink, to further develop logistics from the municipality. As for the situation in Umeå, SCA has growing volumes to and from the Obbola paper mill, so even though volumes from the Munksund mill decrease in Umeå, the net effect will not be that large," says Magnus Svensson.

For further information, please contact:

SCA Press Office +46 60 19 33 01