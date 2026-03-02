Better Collective A/S: Better Collective announces Chair transition ahead of 2026 AGM

Better Collective announces that Jens Bager has informed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee that he will not seek re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting and will therefore step down as Chair of the Board of Directors and as a member of the Board after serving as Chair since 2017. The Committee proposes that Thomas Plenborg, who joined the Board of Directors in 2025, be elected as new Chair of the Board following the Annual General Meeting on March 24 2026.

Press release

Since joining the Board in 2016 and assuming the role as Chair in 2017, Jens Bager has played a pivotal role in the professionalisation and strategic development of Better Collective. Under his leadership, the Company has evolved from a founder-led growth company into a global digital sports media group with a world class Board of Directors and governance structure.

During his tenure, Better Collective completed its IPO, executed a significant international expansion, achieved substantial growth across markets, completed a dual listing in Copenhagen, strengthened its investor dialogue, and built a scalable platform for long term value creation. Jens Bager has also served as a close sparring partner and mentor to the founders throughout this journey.

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder and Co-CEO, comments:

"Jens has been instrumental in shaping Better Collective into the company we are today. From the early days of preparing for our IPO to navigating international expansion and building a professional governance framework, his guidance has been invaluable. On a personal level, Jens has been much more than a Chair. He has been a trusted mentor and advisor who has challenged me, supported me, and helped me grow as a leader. I am deeply grateful for his commitment, integrity, and unwavering belief in our vision."

Jens Bager, Chair of Better Collective, comments:

"It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of Better Collective since 2017 and to witness the Company's remarkable transformation. Together with the founders, the Board and the organisation, we have built a scalable, international business grounded in strong values and disciplined execution. I am proud of what we have achieved, from the IPO to the international expansion and continued professionalisation of the Company. After nearly a decade as Chair, I believe this is the right time to pass the baton. Better Collective stands on a solid foundation with a clear strategy and strong leadership, and I am confident that Better Collective is well positioned for its next phase of development under new Board leadership."

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee proposes that Thomas Plenborg, who joined the Board of Directors in 2025, be elected as new Chair of the Board following the Annual General Meeting on March 24.

Thomas Plenborg is Professor at the Department of Accounting at Copenhagen Business School and serves as Chair of the Board of DSV, one of Denmark's largest listed companies. During his 15 year tenure with DSV, the company has grown into one of the world's largest transport and logistics groups through a combination of organic growth and disciplined, value creating M&A followed by efficient integrations and optimisations.

With extensive experience from listed companies on comparable growth trajectories, including the execution of large scale M&A strategies and oversight of substantial shareholder value creation, Thomas Plenborg brings strong financial, governance and strategic capabilities to the role. The Board considers him well positioned to support Better Collective in its next phase of strategic execution, integration discipline and long term value creation.

Vice Chair Therese Hillmann is up for re-election at the Annual General Meeting. The remaining members of the Board of Directors are also up for re-election.

Further details regarding the proposed Board composition will be included in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard

Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations

Morten Cullborg-Kalum

Press@bettercollective.com

+45 2349 1009