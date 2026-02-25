Better Collective A/S: Better Collective Annual Report 2025

Annual Report January 1 - December 31 2025

Regulatory release no. 12/2026

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder & Co-CEO of Better Collective, comments:

"2025 was a transformational year for Better Collective. Despite some significant external headwinds, we stayed disciplined and structurally strengthened our business while investing in key AI innovations such as Playbook and FanReach that will help drive our future growth. I am pleased to report that we ended the year with our highest EBITDA ever, a milestone that speaks directly to the hard work of my colleagues across the globe. We have carried that momentum into 2026 with a laser-sharp focus on our top priorities, combined with the upcoming FIFA World Cup in men's soccer, which stands as a massive opportunity for our business."

Q4 2025 highlights:

Q4 revenue 94 mEUR -2% year-over-year +2% year-over-year in constant currencies

Q4 EBITDA before special items 37 mEUR The highest EBITDA before special items ever recorded in a quarter

Value of deposits all time high 820 mEUR

2026 financial guidance

Organic revenue growth 7-12%

EBITDA before special items growth 8-18%

Annual share buybacks of 40 mEUR

Net debt to EBITDA before special items below 3x

2027-2028 financial guidance

Organic revenue growth

EBITDA before special items margin of 35-40%

Continued strong cash conversion

Net debt to EBITDA before special items below 3x

The company collected consensus from analysts following the company can be found on Better Collective's website here.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

