06.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
Better Collective A/S: Major shareholder announcement: Triton entity flags above 5% ownership in Better Collective

Regulatory release no. 17/2026

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Better Collective A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited regarding its indirect holding of shares and voting rights in Better Collective A/S.

According to the notification, Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited has indirectly acquired 3,076,663 shares and voting rights in Better Collective A/S, corresponding to approximately 5.24% of the total issued share capital and voting rights in the company.

The shares are held directly by Bolero Holdings SARL, a company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. Bolero Holdings SARL is wholly owned by Gondelero Holdings SARL, which in turn is controlled by Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited.

As a result of the acquisition, Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited has exceeded the 5% threshold of the share capital and voting rights in Better Collective A/S.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard
Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations
Morten Cullborg-Kalum
Press@bettercollective.com
+45 2349 1009

This information is information which Better Collective is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-06 08:30 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
