Better Collective A/S: Major shareholder announcement: Triton entity flags above 5% ownership in Better Collective

Regulatory release no. 17/2026

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Better Collective A/S hereby announces that it has received notification from Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited regarding its indirect holding of shares and voting rights in Better Collective A/S.

According to the notification, Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited has indirectly acquired 3,076,663 shares and voting rights in Better Collective A/S, corresponding to approximately 5.24% of the total issued share capital and voting rights in the company.

The shares are held directly by Bolero Holdings SARL, a company incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg. Bolero Holdings SARL is wholly owned by Gondelero Holdings SARL, which in turn is controlled by Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited.

As a result of the acquisition, Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited has exceeded the 5% threshold of the share capital and voting rights in Better Collective A/S.

