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WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:05
12,920 Euro
-2,34 % -0,310
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,24013,42017:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 14:30 Uhr
89 Leser
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Better Collective A/S: Better Collective expands into prediction markets

The digital sports media group, Better Collective, today announced the strategic rollout of prediction market-focused content and products targeting the rapidly growing U.S. user base. The initiative represents an important step in Better Collective's ambition to position itself at the forefront of a new and fast-emerging entertainment category.

Press release

Prediction markets are gaining rapid traction in the United States, and Better Collective is strategically positioned to leverage its products, audience reach and leading media brands to attract and engage users in this growing vertical.

To capture this opportunity, Better Collective is launching dedicated prediction market editorial hubs across key brands such as Action Network and VegasInsider. The company will also significantly scale its production of articles, expert analysis and probability-driven insights covering prediction markets across sports, politics, culture and entertainment.

In addition, Better Collective will introduce social-first video formats and educational content designed to help audiences understand and navigate prediction markets. The initiative follows the company's proven model of building engaged user communities across its global House of Brands through high-quality content, data tools and expert analysis.

Lastly, Better Collective will ramp up its world leading Paid Media capabilities within the vertical.

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Better Collective, said:
"Prediction markets increase our total addressable market significantly in the U.S. and represent a natural extension of how people engage with information, probabilities and future events. At Better Collective, we have spent more than two decades building platforms that help users understand outcomes, make informed decisions and engage with sports and other cultural moments. With our audience reach, data capabilities and strong media brands, we are uniquely positioned to connect, inform, and entertain millions of users within this emerging category."

Scaling new content formats to engage the next generation of prediction market users
Prediction markets allow participants to trade event-based contracts linked to the outcome of future events such as sports competitions, elections or award shows. Interest in the category has accelerated significantly in recent years, driven by improvements in product design, growing user liquidity and broader mainstream awareness.

Following the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election prediction markets gained widespread attention for outperforming traditional polling in forecasting election outcomes. Since then, the category has continued to gain momentum, with several leading sportsbooks and financial platforms launching event-based contract offerings.

Trading volumes have surged from under $100 million per month in early 2024 to over $13 billion by December 2025 and multiple sources confirm the expectation to reach $1 trillion by 2030.

Better Collective's expansion into prediction markets is supported by strong signals from the company's existing audience, where interest in event-based probability content has increased significantly in recent months. This audience represents a highly attractive segment for prediction market operators seeking to acquire informed and high-intent users.

Better Collective has already launched dedicated prediction market content and products and will continue to roll out new features and innovations, including:

  • Dedicated content hubs covering a wide range of trending markets across sports, politics, entertainment, finance and culture, with Action Network serving as the core destination for prediction market content and media.
  • Editorial and educational content designed to help users better understand and navigate prediction markets, including news coverage, deeper analysis of trading patterns and market developments and a Responsible Trading Guide.
  • Development of a dedicated site built to rank across prediction market keywords, drive incremental traffic and establish a scalable foundation for long-term commercial opportunities.
  • Web and app integrations such as direct links to pre-built event contracts with attribution similar to Better Collective's AI betting solution, Playbook.
  • Real-time social and community products such as Prediction Market alerts on X.

Better Collective has already established strategic partnerships with leading prediction market operators, focusing on brand awareness, education and customer acquisition in this emerging entertainment category.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard
Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations
Morten Cullborg-Kalum
Press@bettercollective.com
+45 2349 1009

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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