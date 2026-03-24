Better Collective A/S: Annual General Meeting in Better Collective

Today on March 24, 2026, the annual general meeting of Better Collective was held as an electronic general meeting in accordance with section 6.4 of the Company's articles of association.

Regulatory release no. 20/2026

At the annual general meeting, the shareholders approved:

The audited annual report and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025;

The appropriation of profits or covering of losses as recorded in the approved annual report;

Discharge of liability to members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management;

Re-election of Therese Hillman as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and Thomas Stig Plenborg, René Efraim Rechtman, Leif Nørgaard, Britt Ingrid Boeskov and Todd Dunlap as members of the Board of Directors and the appointment of Thomas Stig Plenborg as the new Chair of the Board of Directors;

The remuneration report for the financial year 2025;

Remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year;

Re-appointment of Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnersselskab, extension of Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnersselskab's audit assignment to also include the issue of an assurance report on the sustainability reporting in the management review and determination of the remuneration to Ernst & Young Godkendt Revisionspartnersselskab;

Amendment of article 6.6.3, no. 9, of the Company's articles of association concerning remuneration of the appointed auditor;

Renewal of the Board of Directors' authorizations to: i) increase the share capital of the Company, ii) acquire treasury shares, iii) increase the share capital of the Company by issue of convertible loan instruments; and

Authorization to the Chair of the meeting.

Re. Amendment of article 6.6.3, no. 9, of the Company's articles of association concerning remuneration of the appointed auditor.

The proposed amendment to article 6.6.3, no. 9, of the Company's articles of association, which involved deleting the words "and determination of remuneration for the auditor" so that, following the amendment, Article 6.6.3, no. 9, would read "Election of auditor", was adopted, and article 6.6.3, no. 9, of the articles of association has been amended accordingly.



Re. Renewal of Board of Directors' authorization to increase the share capital of the Company.

The proposed authorization of the Board of Directors to effect one or more capital increases without pre-emptive rights for the shareholders in the period until 30 April 2027 by a nominal amount of up to EUR 117,509.70, corresponding to 20% of the share capital, was adopted, and article 4.1 in the articles of association has been amended accordingly.



Re. Renewal of Board of Directors' authorization to acquire treasury shares.

The proposed authorization to the Board of Directors for the period until the next annual general meeting to be held in 2027 to let the Company buy back own shares up to an aggregate nominal value of EUR 58,754.85, corresponding to 10% of the share capital after completion of the share capital reduction, was adopted, and article 4.2 in the articles of association has been amended accordingly.



Re. Renewal of Board of Directors' authorization to increase the share capital of the Company by issue of convertible loan instruments.

The proposed authorization to the Board of Directors to effect on or more capital increases and/or to raise loans on one or more occasions with a conversion right to shares (convertible loans) without pre-emptive rights for the shareholders in the period until 30 April 2027 by a nominal amount of up to EUR 58,754.85, corresponding to 10% of the share capital, has been amended, and article 4.3 in the articles of association has been amended accordingly.



Copenhagen, March 24, 2026

Board of Directors of Better Collective A/S

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard

Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations

Morten Cullborg-Kalum

Press@bettercollective.com

+45 2349 1009