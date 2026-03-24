Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenkrieg eskaliert - und diese Aktie greift nach zwei Mega-Märkten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 08:02
13,010 Euro
+1,25 % +0,160
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,46013,80014:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 12:50 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Better Collective A/S: Better Collective completes Chair transition: Thomas Plenborg appointed as Chair of the Board

Better Collective today announces the formal conclusion of its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders officially elected Thomas Plenborg as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

Press release

Thomas Plenborg, who joined the Board of Better Collective in 2025, succeeds Jens Bager, who informed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of his decision not to seek re-election after nearly a decade of service. This transition occurs as Better Collective enters its next phase of strategic growth.

Thomas Plenborg brings great experience to the role, currently serving as a Professor at the Department of Accounting at Copenhagen Business School and as Chair of the Board of DSV. At DSV, he has played a pivotal role in transitioning the company from a regional player into a dominant world leader in the transport and logistics sector. He has driven shareholder value in high-growth environments while overseeing the execution and integration of multi-billion dollar acquisitions.

Thomas Plenborg, Chair of Better Collective, said:
"I would like to express my appreciation to Jens for his leadership and long standing commitment to Better Collective. He has played a central role in shaping the governance, strategic direction, and growth journey over the past decade. I now look forward to working closely with the management team and my fellow Board members to continue developing Better Collective for the benefit of all our stakeholders, including our customers, partners, employees and shareholders."

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Better Collective, said:
"We are pleased to welcome Thomas Plenborg as our new Chair. Having worked with him on the Board over the past year, we have already benefited from his deep financial and strategic insights. His experience with globally-leading companies will be invaluable as we continue our work towards becoming the leading digital sports media group."

During the AGM, shareholders also approved the re-election of Vice Chair Therese Hillman as well as the members of the Board; René Efraim Rechtman, Leif Nørgaard, Britt Ingrid Boeskov and Todd Dunlap.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard
Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations
Morten Cullborg-Kalum
Press@bettercollective.com
+45 2349 1009

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.