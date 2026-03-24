Better Collective A/S: Better Collective completes Chair transition: Thomas Plenborg appointed as Chair of the Board

Better Collective today announces the formal conclusion of its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM), where shareholders officially elected Thomas Plenborg as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

Press release

Thomas Plenborg, who joined the Board of Better Collective in 2025, succeeds Jens Bager, who informed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of his decision not to seek re-election after nearly a decade of service. This transition occurs as Better Collective enters its next phase of strategic growth.

Thomas Plenborg brings great experience to the role, currently serving as a Professor at the Department of Accounting at Copenhagen Business School and as Chair of the Board of DSV. At DSV, he has played a pivotal role in transitioning the company from a regional player into a dominant world leader in the transport and logistics sector. He has driven shareholder value in high-growth environments while overseeing the execution and integration of multi-billion dollar acquisitions.

Thomas Plenborg, Chair of Better Collective, said:

"I would like to express my appreciation to Jens for his leadership and long standing commitment to Better Collective. He has played a central role in shaping the governance, strategic direction, and growth journey over the past decade. I now look forward to working closely with the management team and my fellow Board members to continue developing Better Collective for the benefit of all our stakeholders, including our customers, partners, employees and shareholders."

Jesper Søgaard, Co-founder and Co-CEO of Better Collective, said:

"We are pleased to welcome Thomas Plenborg as our new Chair. Having worked with him on the Board over the past year, we have already benefited from his deep financial and strategic insights. His experience with globally-leading companies will be invaluable as we continue our work towards becoming the leading digital sports media group."

During the AGM, shareholders also approved the re-election of Vice Chair Therese Hillman as well as the members of the Board; René Efraim Rechtman, Leif Nørgaard, Britt Ingrid Boeskov and Todd Dunlap.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard

Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations

Morten Cullborg-Kalum

Press@bettercollective.com

+45 2349 1009