

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Sabre Corporation (SABR) announced that its board has approved the adoption of a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to protect the interests of Sabre and its shareholders. The Rights Plan is effective immediately and will expire in one year.



The Board adopted the Rights Plan in response to the substantial accumulation of Sabre's common stock by Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO). Between April 2025 and November 2025, Constellation built a 9.7% economic position in Sabre, comprising 4.7% beneficial ownership of common stock and a further 5% via derivative instruments. Constellation privately informed Sabre of its ownership stake for the first time in early January 2026.



Constellation, a serial acquirer of software companies, has one operating group-Vela Software-that has acquired several travel technology companies in recent years. In early January 2026, Constellation requested board seats for two of its executives and, on January 23, delivered a nomination notice under Sabre's bylaws. Constellation also suggested its investment in Sabre could resemble its 24.8% position in Asseco Poland S.A.



Sabre said it engaged in constructive discussions with Constellation and began negotiating a strategic governance agreement to appoint the CEO of Vela Software to the Board, with the goal of enabling collaboration and driving long-term growth. However, on February 26, 2026, despite nearing completion of the agreement, Constellation abruptly broke off negotiations without explanation, stating only that its intentions 'would appear clear with the benefit of time.'



Sabre attempted to reengage with Constellation on February 26 and 27, but received no response. On February 28, Constellation withdrew the nomination of its second candidate-though not the candidate contemplated for the governance agreement-again without explanation. During the week of February 23 through February 27, Sabre also observed unusually high trading volume in its stock.



The Rights Plan was not adopted in response to any proposal from Constellation or another party to acquire control of Sabre.



