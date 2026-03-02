EnviroGold Global Limited: EnviroGold Global Announces Positive Results from Hecla Mining Company's Greens Creek Tailings

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (TSX-V: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) ("EnviroGold" or the "Company"), a clean technology company focused on the recovery of precious and critical metals from mine waste and tailings, announces the successful completion of Phase 2 of its structured test work program on tailings from Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla")'s Greens Creek Mine in Alaska. The Company previously described this party as a "North American Tier-1 customer" due to confidentiality considerations; it is now able to identify Hecla as the counterparty for this project.

Completion of Phases 1 and 2 of EnviroGold's Rapid Deployment Pathway confirms the technical suitability of the Greens Creek tailings for the NVRO Process, demonstrating near-complete oxidation of sulfide minerals and strong liberation of contained metals, achieving high recovery rates, including 98.07% silver and 99.46% gold.

A bulk sample of feedstock from Greens Creek is in process of being shipped to EnviroGold's West Australian project development facility, where Phase 3 pilot plant optimization and Phase 4 demonstration-scale processing is to be completed.

These phases are designed to optimize the process operating conditions, validate saleable product quality and value, evaluate waste stream characteristics and operating parameters at industrial scale, and generate engineering data for techno-economic modelling to support continued commercial evaluation of the tailings processing opportunity.

Subject to further study, approvals and commercial arrangements, the project has the potential to recover silver, gold, base metals and critical minerals from sulfidic tailings using the NVRO Process while reducing long-term environmental liabilities associated with legacy mine waste. "The test work results clearly demonstrate the NVRO Process has the potential to unlock significant metal production from mineralization contained in Greens Creek's tailings facility, material that was not recovered in prior milling activities over the facility's 35-year operational history," said Grant Freeman, Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to Hecla for the opportunity to assess their tailings and the potential commercial opportunity."

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company that enables the recovery of high-value precious, base, and critical metals from mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process. By unlocking metals from existing, above-ground assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations and align with global ESG frameworks and critical-minerals strategies.

Additional information, including the Company's investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.envirogoldglobal.com

