Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Launches SKYDRA, a Counter-Drone Platform

MONTRÉAL, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT | OTCQX: TAKOF | FSE: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems and mission-critical operational services, today announced the launch of SKYDRA, the Company's first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform designed to support counter-unmanned aircraft system (CUAS) operational planning and simulation.

SKYDRA introduces a digital capability within the Volatus defence portfolio designed to support structured planning, simulation, and readiness exercises for counter-drone operations. The platform is supported by patent-pending intellectual property and represents an expansion of the Company's software and recurring revenue initiatives.

Recent global developments have demonstrated the increasing use of unmanned aerial systems in asymmetric conflict and against critical infrastructure, reinforcing the need for advanced planning, training, and decision-support tools. SKYDRA is designed to provide organizations with a secure virtual environment to conduct structured planning, simulation, and table-top exercises before operational deployment.

Industry Reports estimate the global counter-UAS market could exceed $20 billion by 2030, driven by increasing demand for airspace security, defence modernization, and protection of critical infrastructure.

The platform is intended for use by armed forces, public safety agencies, and operators of sensitive infrastructure including airports, ports, energy facilities, and other strategic sites.

Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace, stated: "The global threat landscape involving unmanned systems continues to evolve. SKYDRA represents an important milestone for Volatus as our first SaaS platform and establishes a recurring software revenue stream within our defence strategy. By enabling virtual planning and readiness exercises, we are expanding our ability to support customers beyond hardware into digital operational capability."

SKYDRA will be offered under subscription-based licensing structures, including enterprise deployments and evaluation programs. The Company expects the platform to complement its broader CUAS and aerospace capabilities.

Further commercial updates will be provided as material agreements are executed.

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian-based global aerospace and defence company delivering crewed and uncrewed aerial systems, manufacturing, advanced autonomy capabilities, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides aerial intelligence, inspection, logistics, surveillance, training, and autonomous aerial solutions supporting infrastructure, energy, public safety, healthcare, and government operations.

