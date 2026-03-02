Unmanned aviation has quietly developed into a key technology of the 21st century. Systems that were once ridiculed are now strategic tools for business, government, and the military. Modern drones no longer operate in isolation, but as part of networked AI architectures that generate situational awareness, predict risks, and coordinate missions autonomously. In conflict regions such as Ukraine or, more recently, between the US, Iran, and Israel, the critical importance of airborne real-time intelligence is evident daily. Where pilots, helicopters, and large deployment units were once necessary, flexible, software-driven platforms now perform precise tasks. Their advantages lie in high speed combined with low radar detectability. Added to this is economic scalability, meaning significantly lower costs while providing higher information density. These developments extend far beyond the military and are driving applications in energy, infrastructure, border security, and disaster management. Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX-V: FLT | WKN: A2JEQU | ISIN: CA92865M1023) is one of the companies that anticipated this paradigm shift early on and implemented it industrially. For investors, this marks the beginning of a phase in which strategic relevance and growth are visibly converging for the first time. After a requested uplisting to the Canadian TSX, investors are now looking toward the NASDAQ. Time is of the essence…

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...