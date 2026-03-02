Branford Castle Partners: Branford Castle Announces Strategic Initiative with Japan's Marubeni Corporation

Branford Castle gains access to Marubeni's global resources

NEW YORK and BOCA RATON, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Branford Castle Partners, a leading lower middle-market private equity firm, and Marubeni Corporation (TSE securities code: 8002.T), a pre-eminent Japanese integrated trading and investment business conglomerate, today announced a significant investment from Marubeni in Branford Castle's new flagship investment fund. In addition, Marubeni will collaborate strategically with Branford Castle to identify potential opportunities to leverage Marubeni's global network, resources and expertise to support the Branford Castle platform.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Marubeni is one of Japan's largest trading companies (sogo shosha) with approximately 130 branches and offices worldwide. Access to Marubeni's network is expected to result in a variety of opportunities for the Branford Castle platform, including potential value creation through deal sourcing and logistics, manufacturing and commodities support.

"Marubeni is one of the truly outstanding global companies, and we are extraordinarily excited to be teaming up with them through this unique initiative," said John S. Castle, President and CEO of Branford Castle. "We feel that Marubeni's special operating capabilities, built up over almost 165 years, will be a significant differentiator for our firm and better position us to further develop our portfolio companies."

"Branford Castle is a highly respected investor in the lower middle market, and we are delighted to partner with them through this strategic initiative," said Kei Usami, General Manager of Marubeni Corporation. "We believe Marubeni's global network and integrated trading and investment capabilities can provide meaningful support to Branford Castle and its portfolio companies."

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation is one of Japan's largest trading companies (sogo shosha) with almost 165 years of history. Headquartered in Tokyo, Marubeni continues to expand its businesses across the globe, with approximately 130 branches and offices worldwide. Marubeni is involved in the handling of products and provision of services in a broad range of sectors, with 50,000+ employees across its Group companies engaging in business as corporate staff or through one of its many Business Divisions: Lifestyle, Food & Agri Business, Metals & Mineral Resources, Energy & Chemicals, Power & Infrastructure Services, Finance, Leasing & Real Estate Business, Aerospace & Mobility, IT Solutions, Next Generation Business Development, and Next Generation Corporate Development. In these areas, Marubeni's business encompasses importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, as well as investment, development, and management on a global level. For more information, please visit https://www.marubeni.com/en/business/

Since establishing Japan's first private equity fund in 1997, Marubeni has continuously engaged in PE business in Japan and across Asia, with the cumulative total size of PE funds in which Marubeni has been involved exceeding US$5 billion. In particular, iSigma Capital Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni, invests in small and mid-sized companies in Japan via its funds.

About Branford Castle Partners

Branford Castle is a leading private market investor focused on lower middle-market investments, with more than 35 years of helping to grow businesses. The Firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford Castle prides itself on the strong relationships it develops with its portfolio company managers. Branford Castle has particular expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products, specialty materials, test and measurement, business services and logistics. For more information, please see branfordcastle.com.

