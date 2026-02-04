

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Marubeni Corporation (MARUY.PK) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY432.290 billion, or JPY262.08 per share. This compares with JPY425.179 billion, or JPY255.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to JPY6.172 trillion from JPY5.719 trillion last year.



Marubeni Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY432.290 Bln. vs. JPY425.179 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY262.08 vs. JPY255.55 last year. -Revenue: JPY6.172 Tn vs. JPY5.719 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 328.08 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 540.000 B



