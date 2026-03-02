

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Central Command has said that three of its F-15 fighter jet planes flying in support of the U.S. military operation against Iran were shot sown by Kuwaiti forces by mistake.



'At 11:03 p.m. ET, March 1, three U.S. F-15E Strike Eagles flying in support of Operation Epic Fury went down over Kuwait due to an apparent friendly fire incident,' CENTCOM said in a press release issued on Monday.



'During active combat-that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones - the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses,' it added.



All six aircrew ejected safely, and have been recovered. They are said to be in stable condition.



The Central Command said Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and expressed grattitude for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in the ongoing operation.



The cause of the incident is under investigation.



Earlier in the day, Iran's state-owned Press TV posted a video footage of American fighter jet crashing down in Kuwait.



Meanwhile, the US Central Command confirmed that three American soldiers were killed on Sunday in Operation Epic Fury, the military operation that Pentagon code-named for the massive attack targeting Iran.



'As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three U.S. service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury.,' CENTCOM said in a press release.



'Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions - and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing,' it added.



The operations could last 'four weeks or less,' and 'there will likely be more U.S. deaths', according to U.S. President Donald Trump.



