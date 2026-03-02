

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial activity expanded at the quickest pace in four years in February, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Monday.



The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector rose to 56.1 in February from 55.9 in January. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, and the latest PMI reading was the highest since March 2022, when it was 57.0.



'Swedish industry continues its expansion,' Jorgen Kennemar, responsible for the analysis of the purchasing managers' index at Swedbank, said.



'This is in line with the growing world trade, which has shown a more robust development than expected, even though the strengthening of the krona may in the long term become a challenge for the Swedish export industry.'



Among components, the acceleration in growth was driven by the sub-indexes for production and employment, while inventory purchases and delivery times dragged down the PMI.



Price pressures eased in February as the index for suppliers' raw and input prices fell to 56.5 from 58.2 in January.



