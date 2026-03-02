

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) said Monday that Chief Financial Officer Mike Eastwood will retire following a planned transition.



Gary E. Bischoping Jr. will join the company on April 13, 2026, and succeed Eastwood as CFO on May 8, 2026.



Eastwood will become Chairman of the Board of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, succeeding Jim Smith, the former President and CEO of Thomson Reuters. He will also serve as an adviser to President and CEO Steve Hasker.



Bischoping, who has more than 30 years of global finance leadership experience, most recently served as a Partner at Hellman & Friedman.



Thomson Reuters shares closed at $96.41 on Friday, down 3.49%.



