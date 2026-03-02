

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area manufacturing activity registered its strongest growth in almost four years in February, underpinned by renewed increase in new orders and production, final data from S&P Global showed Monday.



The HCOB final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.8 in February from 49.5 in the previous month. The reading matched the flash estimate.



The index moved above the 50.0 threshold for the first time since August last year, signaling expansion. Moreover, the score suggested the strongest improvement in operating conditions since June 2022.



'This seems to be a broad-based recovery of the eurozone manufacturing sector, with six out of the eight surveyed countries now in growth territory,' Hamburg Commercial Bank Chief Economist Cyrus de la Rubia said.



Factory output increased in February, accompanied by a rise in new orders. Meanwhile, employment continued to fall across the currency bloc.



Regarding inflationary pressures, the survey showed that input costs increased at the fastest pace in 38 months. Output charges registered a back-to-back monthly increase for only the second time in almost three years.



Looking ahead, manufacturers turned more optimistic towards year-ahead growth prospects in February.



Among big four economies, Germany returned to growth for the first time in over three-and-a-half years. The headline HCOB factory PMI advanced to 50.9 from 49.1 in the prior month. The flash score was 50.7.



Growth in the French manufacturing sector moderated from January's 43-month high. The final factory PMI dropped to 50.1 in February from 51.2 in the previous month. The reading was slightly above the initial estimate of 49.9.



The Italian manufacturing activity pulled out of contraction in February partly due to renewed growth in production and orders. The factory PMI climbed to 50.6 from 48.1 in January.



Following two successive months to contraction, Spanish manufacturing conditions showed a degree of stability in February. The HCOB factory PMI rose to 50.0 in February from a nine-month low of 49.2 in January.



