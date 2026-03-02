

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - At least 31 people have been killed and 149 others were injured in attacks by Israel in Lebanon, reports quoting the Lebanese health ministry say.



The IDF said it launched a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in capital Beirut and southern Lebanon in the early hours of Monday adding that it was responding to Hezbollah attacks.



The Israeli military said it targeted senior Hezbollah terrorists.



Hezbollah said it launched 'missiles and a swarm of drones' at an Israeli army base south of Haifa in retaliation for the killing of Iran's supreme leader.



The death toll is likely to rise, the health ministry added in a statement.



A joint statement from Gulf states and the US condemned Iran's attack callling it 'Indiscriminate and reckless missile and drone attacks.'



Meanwhile, the United States and its six allies in the Gulf said Iran's actions in the region represent a 'dangerous escalation' which threatens stability in the Middle East.



'Targeting civilians and non-combatant states is reckless behavior that undermines stability,' says a joint statement issued by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and the US.



More than 550 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were killed and hundreds of others injured in major airstrikes across Iran on Saturday by the United States and Israel. In retaliation, Tehran launched its own attacks targeting U.S-Israeli allies throughout the Middle East.



