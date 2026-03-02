Electric Metals Limited Appoints Computershare as Transfer Agent and Registrar

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Electric Metals (USA) Limited ("Electric Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:EML)(OTCQB:EMUSF), a U.S.-based critical minerals and advanced materials company, announces that it has appointed Computershare Trust Company, N.A. ("Computershare USA") as its principal transfer agent and registrar and Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare Canada") as its co-transfer agent in Canada, effective March 2, 2026.

Computershare USA will serve as the Company's primary transfer agent and registrar, reflecting the Company's U.S. corporate domicile and its continued alignment with U.S. capital markets and institutional investor standards.Computershare Canada will serve as co-transfer agent to support Canadian shareholder administration and regulatory requirements associated with the Company's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with these appointments, TSX Trust Company has ceased to act as transfer agent and registrar for the Company.

Shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the change in transfer agent. All shareholder records have been transferred to Computershare. Shareholders will receive a welcome letter directly from Computershare with instructions on how to access and manage their accounts.

Transfer Agent Contact Information:

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

www.computershare.com

Telephone Inquiries (U.S): 1-800-736-3001 option 1

Telephone Inquiries (Non-U.S.): 1-781-575-3100 option 1

E-mail inquiries: web.queries@computershare.com Written requests: By Mail: By Overnight Delivery: Computershare Computershare P.O. Box 43078 150 Royall St Suite 101 Providence, RI 02940-3078 Canton, MA 02021

About Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Electric Metals (USA) Limited (TSXV: EML; OTCQB: EMUSF) is a U.S.-based critical minerals and advanced materials company developing the North Star Manganese Project to support the electrification of everything. The Company's principal asset is the Emily manganese deposit in Minnesota, the highest-grade manganese deposit in North America. The North Star Manganese Project is a 100% U.S. domestic project, comprising a manganese mine in Emily, Minnesota, and a high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate (HPMSM) chemical plant in the U.S. It has been the subject of extensive technical work, including a Preliminary Economic Assessment prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Electric Metals' mission is to establish a fully domestic U.S. supply of high-purity manganese chemical and metal products essential to the electrification of everything, including electric vehicles and energy storage batteries, defense, technology, and industrial markets. With manganese playing an increasingly important role in lithium-ion battery formulations, and with no current domestic production of high-purity manganese sulfate monohydrate in North America, the development of the North Star Manganese Project represents a strategic opportunity for the United States, the State of Minnesota, and the Company's shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Electric Metals (USA) Limited

Brian Savage

Chief Executive Officer & Director

(303) 656-9197

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "targets," "potential," or similar expressions, including the negative thereof.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated benefits of the appointment of Computershare Trust Company, N.A. as principal transfer agent and registrar and Computershare Trust Company of Canada as co-transfer agent; the orderly transition of shareholder records and administration; the Company's alignment with U.S. capital markets and institutional investor standards; the Company's mission and strategy to establish a fully domestic U.S. supply of high-purity manganese chemical and metal products; and the advancement, timing, development, permitting, financing, construction, and potential operation of the North Star Manganese Project, including associated mining and processing facilities.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding: the successful and seamless transition of transfer agent services; the Company's continued compliance with applicable exchange and regulatory requirements; the Company's ability to advance the North Star Manganese Project; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and permits; general economic and market conditions; and the Company's ability to execute its strategic objectives.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: risks associated with the transition of transfer agent services; risks relating to shareholder administration; risks related to mineral exploration and development; permitting and regulatory risks; financing risks; commodity price fluctuations; operational and technical risks; infrastructure, labor, and supply chain risks; capital markets volatility; and general economic, market, and geopolitical conditions.

If and to the extent this news release references a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the North Star Manganese Project, readers are cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature, includes Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves, and does not demonstrate economic viability. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Electric Metals (USA) Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/electric-metals-usa-limited-appoints-computershare-as-transfer-agent-and-registra-1142621