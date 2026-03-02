

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Airlines have canceled and diverted flights in the Middle East as hostilities are continuing to escalate in the region.



Several international airports, including those in Tel Aviv, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, have suspended flights due to the ongoing conflict there.



Hundreds of thousands of passengers remain stranded, as thousands more flights were cancelled on Monday.



Key air hubs in the Middle East remain closed as U.S.-Israeli air attacks and Iranian counter-attacks continue in the Gulf region.



Etihad Airways has announced that all flights to and from Abu Dhabi have been suspended until Tuesday.



The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office warned British nationals against all but essential travel to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates.



Heathrow airport urged travelers to check with their airlines.



British Airways has cancelled services to Tel Aviv and Bahrain until Wednesday.



Virgin Atlantic has rerouted flights to India, Saudi Arabia and the Maldives avoiding airports around the affected regions.



Qatar Airways suspended its operations due to the closure of Qatari airspace.



All airports and airlines in the Gulf have suspended their operations temporarily as the regional airspace has turned risky.



Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi faced security incidents, with four people injured by falling wreckage in Dubai and one person killed and seven injured in a drone strike in Abu Dhabi.



