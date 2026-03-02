

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK manufacturing sector continued to expand in February as companies reported rising intakes of new business from both domestic and foreign markets, final survey data from S&P Global revealed Monday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 51.7 in February, slightly down from January's 17-month high of 51.8 and also below the earlier flash estimate of 52.0.



'UK manufacturing has made an encouraging start to 2026,' S&P Global Market Intelligence Director Rob Dobson said.



Manufacturing output rose for the fifth straight month, with the rate of growth fastest since September 2024. Further, the outlook for the manufacturing sector remained relatively positive in February.



Employment declined further in February but the rate of contraction was only mild.



On the price front, the survey showed that input cost inflation accelerated to a six-month high. Manufacturers raised their selling prices for the third month in a row.



