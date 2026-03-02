Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") permit from the Ministry of Environment for the Province of Chubut at Laguna Salada, the Company's flagship exploration asset in Argentina.

Laguna Salada is one of the largest and most prospective near-surface uranium projects in Argentina. Specifically, the permit covers the "Guanaco" portion of the Laguna Salada asset.

The EIA approval was received ahead of schedule, providing a significant acceleration to Jaguar Uranium's exploration timeline.

Jaguar believes Laguna Salada represents a near surface, bulk exploration and development target and will now accelerate its fully funded "Phase 1" exploration campaign to test this thesis, following its recent $25 million IPO earlier this year.

"The early arrival of the EIA permit is a major milestone for Jaguar Uranium," said Steven Gold, CEO of Jaguar Uranium Corp. "This approval forms the foundation of our accelerating exploration strategy at Laguna Salada and positions Jaguar to rapidly advance toward our next phase of work. We thank the Government of Chubut and its Ministry of Environment for their thorough consideration into our application and ongoing support for our growing investment. Our strong cash position provides Jaguar the ability to ramp up exploration activity for the benefit of all stakeholders and community members."

With this permit in hand, the Company is now fully authorized, upon submission of the corresponding work plan, to conduct all major exploration activities in the area including geophysical surveys, surface sampling, trenching, access road construction, drilling operations, and the establishment of exploration camps.

Exhibit 1. Laguna Salada Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12193/285852_c3d797c304a00a5a_002full.jpg

Exhibit 2. Guanaco Concession

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12193/285852_c3d797c304a00a5a_003full.jpg

About Jaguar Uranium Corp.

Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South American-focused uranium explorer advancing a portfolio of highly prospective brownfield assets across Argentina and Colombia. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district, and advanced exploration projects backed by extensive historical drilling, Jaguar Uranium is uniquely positioned to revive and expand some of the region's most meaningful uranium opportunities. The Company is guided by a proven, industry-leading team with decades of success in permitting, exploration, discovery, and project finance across South America, bringing deep regional insight and a track record of execution to every stage of development.

Qualified Persons:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release has been prepared and approved by Owen D. W Miller, Ph.D FAusIMM(CP), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements about Laguna Salada's exploration and development potential, the Company's ability to ramp up exploration activity at the Laguna Salada Project, the Company's ability to utilize its cash and the anticipated effects thereof, and the Company's ability to revive and expand its uranium opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including the execution of planned exploration activities, the availability of required personnel, equipment, permits and property access, the application of the Company's funds as budgeted, and management's internal planning parameters relating to timing, costs, commodity prices and foreign exchange rates. Each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285852

Source: Jaguar Uranium Corp.