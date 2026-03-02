Anzeige
6,2016,25014:30
Reminder to register: Invitation to Multitude AG's FY2025 Preliminary Results Presentation - Join us virtually on 12 March 2026 at 10 am CET

Zug, 02 March 2026 - Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) ("Multitude", "Company" or "Group") warmly invites financial analysts, investors, and media to its FY2025 Preliminary Results Presentation webcast.

The event will be held virtually on Thursday, 12 March 2026, at 10:00 am CET.

A link for registration to the webcast is available on the company website in the subsection financial calendar https://www.multitude.com/investors/financial-calendar.

Contact:
Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland

Adam Hansson Tönning
Head of IR and Treasury
Phone: +46733583171
ir@multitude.com

About Multitude AG:
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 274 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'. www.multitude.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
