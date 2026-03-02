American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Announce Attendance at the PDAC Conference in Toronto

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") and its affiliated minority holding, ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining for the commercial and defense industry, today announced their attendance at PDAC 2026: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention taking place from March 1- 4 in Toronto, Canada. Representatives will be offering thought leadership, and meeting with customers, investors, and strategic partners across the critical mineral, technology, and industrial innovation ecosystems.

PDAC 2026

Date: March 1 - 4, 2026

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada

PDAC 2026 is the World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining. The convention brings together an ever-growing audience of more than 27,000 attendees from over 125 countries for its educational programming, networking events, business opportunities and fun. The award-winning event is a gathering where familiar faces reunite, new connections are forged, and the future of mineral exploration takes shape one conversation at a time. PDAC 2026 expects to host than 1,300 exhibitors and 700 presenters.

To set up a time to meet with Kirk Taylor, Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of ReElement Technologies please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

To set up a time to meet with Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-resources-corporation-and-reelement-technologies-announce-attendance-at-1142584