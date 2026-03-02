Modular Mobile Additive Platform Positioned for Unmanned Systems and Mission-Critical Production Amid Evolving Global Security Dynamics

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a dual-use Defense Security platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, and software-orchestrated defense systems, today announced the execution, through its fully owned subsidiary Nuburu Defense LLC ("Nuburu Defense") of a binding Contractual Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") with Maddox Defense Incorporated ("Maddox Defense") to develop and commercialize a modular, containerized, mobile additive manufacturing system designed to produce drone components, mission-critical structural parts, pods, and related defense systems (the "Program" or the "Product").

The Program, which follows the Strategic Framework Agreement signed in Q4 2025, establishes a transatlantic industrial framework integrating U.S.-based development with European commercialization pathways supported by Tekne S.p.A. ("Tekne"), strengthening NUBURU's broader Defense Security platform architecture.

Advancing Distributed Defense Manufacturing

The Product under development is engineered as a fully containerized, transportable additive manufacturing unit capable of:

On-demand fabrication of drone and unmanned system components.

Production of structural and mission-critical defense parts.

Rapid deployment to operational environments.

Reduced reliance on centralized supply chains.

Scalable distributed manufacturing resilience.

As modern defense strategies increasingly prioritize speed, adaptability, and logistics independence, mobile production capability is emerging as a strategic enabler across U.S., European, and NATO-aligned procurement ecosystems.

Structured Commercial Framework and Strategic Oversight

The Agreement establishes a binding Phase I development joint venture and provides that, upon certification of Phase I Completion, the parties shall incorporate a dedicated commercialization entity, structured with majority ownership and strategic oversight by Nuburu Defense.

The Program includes a defined capital recovery and profit allocation structure designed to prioritize disciplined deployment of resources during early commercialization phases, reinforcing a measured and structured growth strategy.

The Product will enable prime contractor flexibility across U.S. and European/NATO procurement channels, with Maddox Defense supporting U.S. engagement and NUBURU and Tekne positioned to support EU and NATO-aligned execution pathways where appropriate.

Strategic Market Context

Global defense modernization efforts continue to accelerate amid evolving geopolitical dynamics. Military drone deployments, unmanned systems integration, and distributed manufacturing initiatives represent expanding segments within a multi-billion-dollar global defense market.

Distributed additive manufacturing platforms are increasingly viewed as a complementary infrastructure layer supporting rapid system deployment, sustainment, and operational continuity in complex security environments.

Through this joint initiative, NUBURU and Maddox Defense are positioning the platform to participate in this structural evolution of defense manufacturing architecture.

Executive Commentary

Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU, stated:

"This joint venture represents a deliberate expansion of NUBURU's Defense Security platform into deployable industrial capability. As global security dynamics evolve, distributed manufacturing resilience and unmanned systems support are becoming increasingly essential components of modern defense architectures. By partnering with Maddox Defense and aligning with Tekne's European capabilities, we are establishing a structured, transatlantic framework designed to support long-term defense modernization initiatives."

Dario Barisoni, Co-Chief Executive Officer of NUBURU and CEO of Nuburu Defense, added:

"This initiative reflects a structured approach to building deployable industrial capability within our Defense platform. Phase I focuses on disciplined development, validation, and technical certification of the mobile additive system. Our objective is to create a scalable manufacturing architecture that can support unmanned systems programs while maintaining strict compliance with export-control and regulatory frameworks across U.S. and allied markets."

Jason Maddox, Chief Executive Officer of Maddox Defense, stated:

"The future of defense manufacturing requires adaptable, scalable production capabilities that can support unmanned systems and mission-critical component deployment across multiple operational environments. Our collaboration with NUBURU combines industrial expertise with strategic platform integration, creating a durable foundation for next-generation defense manufacturing applications."

About Nuburu, Inc

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU's Defense Security Hub strategy.

For more information, visit also:

www.orbitopenplatform.com

TEKNE S.p.A. SPECIAL VEHICLES ELECTRONICS

About Maddox Defense Incorporated

Maddox Defense Incorporated ("Maddox Defense") is a U.S.-based defense manufacturing company focused on advanced production capabilities supporting unmanned systems, mission-critical components, and defense modernization initiatives. The company serves U.S. defense and allied markets through engineering-driven manufacturing solutions designed to enhance operational readiness and industrial resilience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

