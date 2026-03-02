Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A2JNYN | ISIN: US05338G1067
Avalara, Inc.: Avalara Acquires Versori to Accelerate AI-Native, Enterprise-Grade Integration at Global Scale

DURHAM, N.C., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced it has acquired Versori, a next-generation integration platform company specializing in automated connector development powered by agentic AI workflows. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Avalara

The acquisition strengthens Avalara's ability to scale integrations across thousands of systems while advancing its long-term strategy to deliver real-time, always-on, audit-ready compliance as part of every transaction worldwide.

Versori brings a modern, automation-first approach to integration, enabling faster deployment, simplified maintenance, and global scalability across enterprise systems, including ERPs, ecommerce platforms, marketplaces, and financial applications, without compromising accuracy or reliability.

"Compliance at global scale depends on seamless, reliable integration," said Scott McFarlane, CEO and Co-Founder of Avalara. "Versori's technology and team significantly accelerate our ability to connect into the world's commerce systems quickly, at scale using intelligent, AI-driven automation that meets the reliability and accuracy standards global compliance demands. This acquisition strengthens our unified platform and advances Avalara's vision of AI-native compliance that operates continuously, intelligently, and at scale across the world's most trusted commerce systems."

Versori accelerates how Avalara builds and scales integrations across its already extensive global platform. Its automation-first, agentic AI approach enables faster deployment, continuous maintenance, and global scale while preserving the integrity and reliability required for regulatory compliance. Built on a modern, cloud-native foundation, Versori further advances Avalara's move toward AI-native, always-on compliance without compromising platform integrity.

The acquisition includes both Versori's technology and its team. Versori's co-founders, along with additional team members, are joining Avalara and will continue advancing integration and agentic AI capabilities across the Avalara platform. Versori will operate as Versori, by Avalara, extending Avalara's integration capabilities across its global compliance platform.

About Avalara
Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2407832/Avalara_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avalara-acquires-versori-to-accelerate-ai-native-enterprise-grade-integration-at-global-scale-302700736.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
