

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Estonian economy expanded less than initially estimated in the final quarter of 2025, the latest data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.7 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, slower than the upwardly revised 1.1 percent increase in the previous quarter. Further, the economy expanded for the third straight quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of growth was 1.0 percent.



The expenditure breakdown showed that private final consumption fell 0.4 percent, mainly due to decreased spending on transport and on alcoholic beverages and tobacco. Meanwhile, investments grew 6.9 percent on the back of non-financial corporations' investments in other buildings and structures and households' investments in dwellings.



Foreign trade continued to remain in favor as exports grew 4.7 percent amid a 3.1 percent increase in imports.



The seasonally and working-day adjusted GDP decreased slightly by 0.1 percent, while it grew 0.8 percent compared with the same period a year ago.



During the year 2025, GDP advanced 0.6 percent compared with 2024, the agency said.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News