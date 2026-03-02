

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment remains tethered to developments surrounding the strikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel, even as global markets attempted to pivot away from risky assets.



Wall Street Futures are trading deep in the red. Benchmarks in Europe too are trading on a heavily negative note. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Boosted by safe haven bids, the dollar index has strengthened close to a percent. Bond yields hardened across regions as rising crude oil prices tempered expectations of monetary easing from central banks.



Crude oil prices have jumped close to 8 percent amid fears of interruptions to supplies as well as potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Gold is trading more than 3 percent higher. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mostly negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,482.20, down 1.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,815.00, down 0.93% Germany's DAX at 24,665.49, down 2.55% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,762.07, down 1.36% France's CAC 40 at 8,400.90, down 2.10% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,990.30, down 2.41% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 58,057.24, down 1.35% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,200.90, up 0.03% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,182.59, up 0.47% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,059.85, down 2.14%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1700, down 0.96% GBP/USD at 1.3390, down 0.71% USD/JPY at 157.44, up 0.88% AUD/USD at 0.7058, down 0.82% USD/CAD at 1.3668, up 0.17% Dollar Index at 98.50, up 0.91%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.989%, up 0.78% Germany at 2.7023%, up 1.82% France at 3.291%, up 2.08% U.K. at 4.3510%, up 1.16% Japan at 2.061%, down 2.37%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $78.95, up 8.34%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $72.13, up 7.62%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,412.06, up 3.13%. Silver Futures (May) at $95.205, up 2.05%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $65,947.95, down 0.62% Ethereum at $1,938.47, down 2.01% BNB at $622.17, up 0.15% XRP at $1.34, down 1.52% Solana at $83.75, down 1.33%



