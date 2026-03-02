The global event series will bring together customer experience, marketing, and digital business leaders at CX Forum East, CX Forum West, and CX Summit EMEA

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the agenda for its global customer experience (CX) event series: CX Summit EMEA, being held in Amsterdam, June 8-10, 2026; CX Forum East, being held in New York City, June 16-17, 2026; and CX Forum West, being held in San Francisco, June 29-30, 2026.

Today, CX, marketing, and digital business leaders are under mounting pressure to leverage AI to architect smarter end-to-end customer journeys, automate service, operationalize AI agents, and deliver true personalization at scale all while consumer trust is at an all-time low. While AI is promising to raise the bar for speed and efficiency, beneath every customer experience is a foundation that AI alone can't build. To forge trust, organizations need to embed human creativity, context, customer identity, and quality data into every customer interaction. This year's theme, "Build The Experience AI Can't," will empower leaders to shift from doing more with AI to creating better experiences powered by humans plus AI.

At the events, attendees will get access to Forrester's latest research, frameworks, and insights to lead in this AI era and deliver better customer outcomes. Additionally, attendees can participate in special programs, including the invitation-only Executive Leadership Exchange, immersive experiences that simulate CX adventures, a celebration of Forrester's Total Experience Honorees, and a new Future Leaders program designed for young professionals nominated by senior sponsors in their organizations.

The keynote sessions at this year's CX event series include:

Maximize Your Total Experience With Forrester's EX Index : Until now, proving how the employee experience (EX) drives brand and customer value relied largely on indirect evidence. This session will unveil Forrester's expanded Total Experience Score, showing how changes in employee sentiment and engagement translate into stronger business outcomes, customer satisfaction, and growth.

: Until now, proving how the employee experience (EX) drives brand and customer value relied largely on indirect evidence. This session will unveil Forrester's expanded Total Experience Score, showing how changes in employee sentiment and engagement translate into stronger business outcomes, customer satisfaction, and growth. Distrust In The Age Of AI : As AI-generated content, deepfakes, and automation blur reality, consumers are questioning everything. This keynote explores how CX, marketing, and digital leaders must rethink the experience their brand delivers to succeed in an era of pervasive distrust.

: As AI-generated content, deepfakes, and automation blur reality, consumers are questioning everything. This keynote explores how CX, marketing, and digital leaders must rethink the experience their brand delivers to succeed in an era of pervasive distrust. The Human Foundation Of The AI-Powered Enterprise: To create a roadmap for a total experience powered by humans and AI, enterprises need to ensure that their brand remains human in a world of AI sameness. Learn how to build a strong foundation for the future enterprise that AI can't magically invent or repair.

"AI is upending every aspect of the customer experience in ways we couldn't have imagined even just a few years ago," said Keith Johnston, Forrester VP and group research director, "but as automated interactions become the norm and consumer trust gets even more fragmented, the brands that win will be the ones that employ AI to drive business value while accepting its shortcomings the inability to replicate human qualities such as creativity, judgment, empathy, and connection. At this year's CX events, leaders will learn how to use AI with purpose and build with intent."

