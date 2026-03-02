

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Negative sentiment prevails in the cryptocurrency markets as financial markets across the globe reacted to the escalation in the Middle East conflict over the weekend. Top cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading deep in the red amidst tumbling equity markets, surging crude oil prices, rising precious metal prices, hardening bond yields and a strengthening dollar.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has slipped to $2.26 trillion. Along with the decline in prices, the 24-hour trading volume edged down 0.2 percent overnight to $99 billion.



88th ranked Kite (KITE) tops overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a plunge of 14.2 percent. 41st ranked NEAR Protocol (NEAR) tops overnight gains with a surge of 8.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market shows a level of 15 denoting extreme fear. It was 16 a day ago and 14 a week earlier.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.5 percent lower at $66,461.59. The current price is around 47 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 1 percent in the past week and is saddled with year-to-date losses of around 24.1 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $28 million on Friday versus net inflows of $254 million on Thursday.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) has also lost 2 percent overnight as it dropped to $1,959.11. The leading alternate coin is trading 60 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,015.54 and $1,909.10.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $43 million on Friday versus net inflows of $7 million on Thursday.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has slipped to the 81st position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 0.17 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $626.50. BNB is now trading 54 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) erased 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $1.35, around 65 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) slipped 1.9 percent overnight to $84.24. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025. Solana Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $1 million on Friday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall edged down 0.05 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2816. The trading price is 36 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) declined 1.8 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0925. DOGE is trading 87 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) recorded an overnight loss of 2 percent. ADA is currently trading at $0.2743, around 91 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



