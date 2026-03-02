Dovre Group Plc: Dovre to divest its eSite business

Dovre Group Plc has today signed a business transfer agreement regarding the sale of its eSite business to Mitta Oy. The transaction will be completed on March 31, 2026.

eSite specializes in advanced 3D modelling and digital twin solutions for industrial facilities. The unit's business consists largely of long-term SaaS customer agreements. eSite has operated as part of Dovre Group Plc and has been included in the Group's Consulting segment. On October 29, 2025, Dovre announced a clarification of its strategy and its intention to divest non-core operations such as eSite.



The purchase price for the business is EUR 300,000 payable by Mitta Oy to Dovre Group Plc upon completion of the transaction. The business transfer will have a positive cash flow impact on Dovre Group Plc.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel. +358 40 560 9891

kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com

Markku Taskinen, CEO

Tel. +358 50 343 1482

markku.taskinen@dovregroup.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.dovregroup.com