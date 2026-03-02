Decisions adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The following decisions were adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid on 2 March 2026:

1) On the approval of the decision of the Board of Amber Grid AB 2026-02-06 to conclude humanitarian aid agreements

1.1. To approve the decision of the Board of Amber Grid AB 2026 -02-06 to conclude humanitarian aid agreements with entities operating in Ukraine that meet the requirements of the Law on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of the Republic of Lithuania and to approve the following essential terms and conditions of the Humanitarian Aid Agreement:

1.1.1. Subject matter of the agreements - humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian energy sector with the Company's assets with a balance sheet value of 7,404.64 EUR.

1.1.2. Object of the agreements - the Company's equipment specified in the list of equipment to be transferred (attached).

1.1.3. Parties to the agreements - Amber Grid AB and the entities specified in Article 11(21) of the Law on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of the Republic of Lithuania.

1.1.4. Purpose of the humanitarian aid - to restore Ukrainian energy facilities damaged by the war.

1.2. To authorize the head of Amber Grid AB (with the right to delegate) to conclude humanitarian aid agreements under the essential terms and conditions specified in paragraph 1.1 of this decision and to agree on other (non-essential) terms of these agreements on behalf of the Company, provided that the approval of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania and the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania to provide humanitarian aid have been obtained.

ANNEXES:

A list of equipment in stock that can be provided as humanitarian aid on demand

More information:

Egle Krasauskiene

Head of Communications of AB Amber Grid

+37063706011, e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt