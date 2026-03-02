Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W10J | ISIN: LT0000128696 | Ticker-Symbol: AMH
Frankfurt
02.03.26 | 08:10
1,130 Euro
-4,24 % -0,050
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBER GRID AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBER GRID AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1801,39017:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 15:24 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decisions adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

Decisions adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The following decisions were adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid on 2 March 2026:

1) On the approval of the decision of the Board of Amber Grid AB 2026-02-06 to conclude humanitarian aid agreements

1.1. To approve the decision of the Board of Amber Grid AB 2026 -02-06 to conclude humanitarian aid agreements with entities operating in Ukraine that meet the requirements of the Law on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of the Republic of Lithuania and to approve the following essential terms and conditions of the Humanitarian Aid Agreement:

1.1.1. Subject matter of the agreements - humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian energy sector with the Company's assets with a balance sheet value of 7,404.64 EUR.

1.1.2. Object of the agreements - the Company's equipment specified in the list of equipment to be transferred (attached).

1.1.3. Parties to the agreements - Amber Grid AB and the entities specified in Article 11(21) of the Law on Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid of the Republic of Lithuania.

1.1.4. Purpose of the humanitarian aid - to restore Ukrainian energy facilities damaged by the war.

1.2. To authorize the head of Amber Grid AB (with the right to delegate) to conclude humanitarian aid agreements under the essential terms and conditions specified in paragraph 1.1 of this decision and to agree on other (non-essential) terms of these agreements on behalf of the Company, provided that the approval of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania and the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania to provide humanitarian aid have been obtained.

ANNEXES:

A list of equipment in stock that can be provided as humanitarian aid on demand

More information:
Egle Krasauskiene

Head of Communications of AB Amber Grid

+37063706011, e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.