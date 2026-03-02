Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
30 000
66.9618
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
23/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
66.9085
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
66.9007
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
24/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
30 000
66.8455
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
25/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
67.3610
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
25/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
30 000
67.3045
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
67.2653
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
26/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
30 000
67.2336
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
25 000
68.2462
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
27/02/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
68.3610
CEUX
TOTAL
190 000
67.2772
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
