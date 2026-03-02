Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), a leading provider of security solutions for a safer connected world, today announced that its Verimatrix ReAccess solution was honored with a gold 2026 Merit Award for Telecom Wireless. The industry accolade recognizes the company's next-generation content security solution that modernizes legacy Conditional Access Systems (CAS) across DVB, IPTV and OTT networks without requiring costly hardware replacements or field service interventions.

Judged by industry executives, media professionals and technology consultants, the Merit Awards evaluate submissions from across the telecommunications landscape. Verimatrix ReAccess enables secure, over-the-air (OTA) software updates to deployed set-top boxes (STBs), delivering operator cost savings, reduced operational complexity, and ongoing protection against piracy. It also empowers operators to continuously strengthen content security, eliminating the need for costly hardware replacements.

Unlike traditional CAS deployments that tie security directly to physical hardware, Verimatrix ReAccess leverages advanced software security features such as code protection and white-box cryptography to maintain studio-grade protection and compliance with premium content standards. Its low-risk, OTA deployment model shortens modernization timelines from months to weeks and eliminates the need for disruptive device swaps.

"We are honored that Verimatrix ReAccess has received this recognition in the 2026 Merit Awards," said Juan Martinez, vice president of product management for anti-piracy at Verimatrix. "The award underscores the need for software-centric, cost-effective approaches to content security. With Verimatrix ReAccess, operators can evolve their networks and ensure content integrity without the traditional constraints of hardware migration providing both business agility and confidence."

For more information on Verimatrix ReAccess, visit: https://www.verimatrix.com/anti-piracy/reaccess

