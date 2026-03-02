Enento Group Oyj: Insider information: Enento Group announces transition to country-based organization and changes to the Executive Management Team

Enento Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | March 02, 2026 at 17:40:00 EET

Enento Group will transition to a country-based operating model effective 3 March 2026. The change replaces the current Business Area structure and is intended to strengthen commercial accountability, clarify end-to-end profit-and-loss ownership and enhance customer proximity across the Group's markets.

Under the new model, commercial and financial responsibility will be anchored at country level. Finland and Sweden will operate as separate country units, while Norway and Denmark will operate under one combined country structure. Country Managing Directors for Finland, Sweden and Norway-Denmark will be members of Enento Group's Executive Management Team.

Starting from Q1/2026, Enento Group will align its operations and financial reporting with the new operating model by reporting performance for three distinct segments: Finland, Sweden, and a combined Norway-Denmark segments. Financial results will be disclosed separately for each of these segments, increasing transparency and enabling more focused performance management.

"The transition to a country-based organization is a natural next step in strengthening our execution and accountability. By bringing P&L responsibility closer to our markets and customers, we increase focus, speed and performance across the Group," says Teppo Paavola, CEO of Enento Group.



Group-wide functions will continue to provide common platforms, governance and strategic direction and drive Nordic synergies across the organization. In support of ongoing Nordic synergies, Enento Group will appoint a Chief Product Officer (CPO), who will play a pivotal role in harmonizing product development and innovation across all markets. The CPO will be responsible for driving cross-border collaboration, ensuring that product initiatives contribute to both local and group-wide value creation. Technology and data operations remain under the IT organization led by the Chief Information Officer. HR, Finance and other Group functions will continue to operate as centralized support units under the Chief HR Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

The change does not impact Enento Group's financial outlook for 2026.



Changes to the Executive Management Team effective 3 March 2026

Arto Paukku appointed Country Managing Director, Finland (previously Chief Marketing & Customer Officer)

Carl Brynielsson appointed Country Managing Director, Norway and Denmark, and interim Country Managing Director, Sweden, (previously Director, Business Insight)

Sami Lankinen appointed interim Chief Product Officer (previously Head of Strategy Execution Office)

The following members continue in their roles in the Executive Management Team:

Teppo Paavola, CEO

Elina Stråhlman, Chief Financial Officer

Annika Rådeström, Chief Information Officer

Sari Ek, Chief HR Officer

As part of the organizational change, Mikko Karemo, Chief Commercial Officer and deputy CEO, Gabriella Göransson, Director Consumer Insight, and Karl-Johan Werner, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Data & Analytics Officer, will leave the Executive Management Team as of 15 March 2026.

"On behalf of the entire company, I would like to sincerely thank them for their valuable contribution and commitment to Enento. They have each played an important role in developing the company to where it is today, and we wish them every success in the future," says Teppo Paavola.

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 377 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2025 was 152,7 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.