Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Highlights Emerging Research on Packaging and Microplastics Promoting Transparency in Hydration Options

MARION, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW) today shares important information for consumers about packaging choices in bottled beverages, drawing from a recent study by France's food safety agency ANSES on microplastics in drinks.

The 2025 ANSES research examined various packaging types, including glass bottles with metal caps, plastic bottles, and aluminum cans. It found that beverages in glass bottles contained 5 to 50 times more microplastic particles on average than those in plastic bottles, with levels reaching around 100 particles per liter in some cases. The primary source identified was not the glass itself, but the metal caps used to seal the bottles.

The majority of glass beverage bottles feature aluminum or steel caps that include protective inner linings or gaskets made from plastic materials, such as polyethylene or similar polymers, to ensure an airtight seal and prevent any metal contact with the liquid. These inner components, along with any outer coatings or paints on the caps, can release tiny plastic particles during manufacturing, capping processes, storage, or when the bottle is opened and closed. Friction and abrasion create these microplastics, which then enter the beverage.

Even aluminum cans, widely used for many beverages, typically have a thin plastic liner on the interior surface to protect the metal from corrosion and to safeguard the drink's taste and quality.

At Greene Concepts Inc., we bottle our premium artesian spring water brand Be Water in high-quality plastic bottles, prioritizing purity, safety, and consumer wellness. We believe transparency about emerging research helps people make informed decisions about their hydration choices.

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc., stated, "As we continue to expand Be Water's availability, including our recent major growth in Walmart stores across the Southeast and federal trademark registration supporting national reach, we remain committed to delivering clean, refreshing water. Studies like this from ANSES remind us all that no packaging is entirely free of considerations, and we're proud to offer a straightforward option that avoids the added factors seen in some alternatives."

Greene added, "Our focus at Greene Concepts is on ethically sourced artesian water from the Blue Ridge Mountains, packaged responsibly to support total body health. We encourage everyone to stay hydrated and stay informed about what they're consuming."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

