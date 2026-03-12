Greene Concepts Inc. Highlights Production and Distribution Practices and SQF Fundamentals Verification Assessment Supporting Be Water's Consistent Availability and Food Safety Standards

MARION, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today highlighted its production and distribution practices-now further validated by a recent SQF Fundamentals Verification Assessment-designed to support consistent product availability, quality standards, and rigorous food safety controls.

Be Water is produced using standardized processes that integrate artesian sourcing, on-site bottling, and controlled production methods. The company's Marion facility recently completed an SQF Fundamentals Verification Assessment on December 18, 2025, achieving Intermediate grading criteria for the scope of Ice, Drink, and Beverage Processing of Spring Water. The Declaration expires March 3, 2027.

This fully remote evaluation of the site's self-assessment against the SQF Fundamentals Verification Assessment Program criteria confirms that Greene Concepts has demonstrated the capability to identify food safety hazards associated with its processes and products and has implemented procedures appropriate to maintain proper operating conditions and control of those hazards.

Greene Concepts' production model combines artesian water sourcing with integrated bottling operations and logistical planning designed to support steady market access without compromising handling or quality standards. The SQF verification provides independent validation of these disciplined practices, reinforcing the brand's reliability.

By maintaining repeatable production practices and structured distribution processes, Greene Concepts continues to support Be Water's role as a dependable everyday hydration option while preserving the integrity of its sourcing and operational controls.

"Consistency in production and distribution is essential to building long-term consumer confidence," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Our SQF Fundamentals Verification Assessment at the Intermediate level underscores our commitment to disciplined operational standards, food safety, and reliable quality throughout the entire process."

This operational approach reflects the company's ongoing focus on disciplined execution as it expands the Be Water brand.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

