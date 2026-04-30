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WKN: A1415P | ISIN: US39468C3043 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GREENE CONCEPTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2026 13:50 Uhr
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Greene Concepts, Inc. Highlights Quality Standards Supporting Consistent Performance of Be Water

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today highlighted the quality standards and production controls that support product consistency across daily consumer use.

Be Water is produced using standardized sourcing, bottling, and quality assurance processes designed to maintain consistent taste, mineral profile, and product integrity. The company's operational approach emphasizes measurable production controls intended to reduce variability and support reliable consumer experiences.

Greene Concepts' production model integrates controlled artesian sourcing with on-site bottling, ongoing in-facility quality monitoring, and standardized production checks. These processes are designed to support consistency across production runs while maintaining established handling and safety standards.

By maintaining structured quality controls and repeatable production practices, Greene Concepts continues to support Be Water as a dependable hydration option across daily routines and active environments.

"Maintaining consistent quality requires disciplined execution at every stage of production," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Our focus is on delivering a reliable product through standardized processes that support long-term consumer confidence."

This operational focus reflects Greene Concepts' continued emphasis on execution and quality as the Be Water brand expands.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-inc.-highlights-quality-standards-supporting-con-1161956

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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