Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.700% Preisexplosion: Wird dieser US-Wolfram-Nanocap jetzt neu bewertet?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860853 | ISIN: US9311421039 | Ticker-Symbol: WMT
Tradegate
19.05.26 | 14:44
114,66 Euro
+0,17 % +0,20
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WALMART INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALMART INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,32114,6814:52
114,30114,6814:51
ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 13:50 Uhr
223 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Greene Concepts Inc.: Walmart.com Reviews Reflect Growing Consumer Interest in Be Water

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today highlighted continued consumer engagement and product availability for Be Water on Walmart.com, where customer reviews have referenced the product's taste profile, smooth finish, and packaging quality.

Consumer feedback on Walmart.com has reflected growing interest in naturally sourced spring and artesian water products as consumers increasingly evaluate water source, mineral composition, and overall drinking experience.

Be Water is sourced from artesian springs and aquifer formations beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina. The Company states that the water naturally filters through ancient crystalline rock formations before collection, contributing to its naturally occurring mineral composition.

Customer reviews on Walmart.com have referenced several recurring themes, including taste consistency, smoothness, and convenience of delivery.

Examples of customer comments appearing on Walmart.com include:

  • "Amazing fresh taste. You can't tell its bottled water, no plastic aftertaste."

  • "Fresh tasting mountain spring water. I love it."

  • "Best spring water I've had."

  • "Smooth, crisp, and refreshing. A quality product."

Unlike many bottled water products that originate from municipal sources or rely heavily on post-processing methods, Be Water is positioned around naturally sourced artesian spring water containing naturally occurring minerals, including calcium, magnesium, and silica. Following collection, the water undergoes filtration and ozone treatment processes designed to maintain purity standards while preserving its natural composition.

Key characteristics of Be Water include:

  • American artesian spring water sourced from protected springs and aquifer formations

  • Bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina

  • Naturally occurring mineral content with nothing added back into the water

  • BPA-free bottle packaging

  • Distribution through Walmart.com and select retail locations

"Consumer feedback continues to reinforce the importance many customers place on water source, consistency, and overall product quality," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "We believe Walmart.com continues to provide important visibility for Be Water as consumer awareness of premium domestic spring water products expands."

Be Water is currently available on Walmart.com in multiple packaging formats available for direct-to-consumer shipment.

The Company continues to support broader distribution initiatives for Be Water through e-commerce channels, retail expansion efforts, and selected strategic partnerships.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.
Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:
Greene Concepts, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.



Related Documents:
  • Walmart.com Be Water Product Availability
  • Be Mindful_Be Water


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/walmart.com-reviews-reflect-growing-consumer-interest-in-be-wate-1167656

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.