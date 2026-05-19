Greene Concepts Inc.: Walmart.com Reviews Reflect Growing Consumer Interest in Be Water

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 19, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today highlighted continued consumer engagement and product availability for Be Water on Walmart.com, where customer reviews have referenced the product's taste profile, smooth finish, and packaging quality.

Consumer feedback on Walmart.com has reflected growing interest in naturally sourced spring and artesian water products as consumers increasingly evaluate water source, mineral composition, and overall drinking experience.

Be Water is sourced from artesian springs and aquifer formations beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina. The Company states that the water naturally filters through ancient crystalline rock formations before collection, contributing to its naturally occurring mineral composition.

Customer reviews on Walmart.com have referenced several recurring themes, including taste consistency, smoothness, and convenience of delivery.

Examples of customer comments appearing on Walmart.com include:

"Amazing fresh taste. You can't tell its bottled water, no plastic aftertaste."

"Fresh tasting mountain spring water. I love it."

"Best spring water I've had."

"Smooth, crisp, and refreshing. A quality product."

Unlike many bottled water products that originate from municipal sources or rely heavily on post-processing methods, Be Water is positioned around naturally sourced artesian spring water containing naturally occurring minerals, including calcium, magnesium, and silica. Following collection, the water undergoes filtration and ozone treatment processes designed to maintain purity standards while preserving its natural composition.

Key characteristics of Be Water include:

American artesian spring water sourced from protected springs and aquifer formations

Bottled at the source in Marion, North Carolina

Naturally occurring mineral content with nothing added back into the water

BPA-free bottle packaging

Distribution through Walmart.com and select retail locations

"Consumer feedback continues to reinforce the importance many customers place on water source, consistency, and overall product quality," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "We believe Walmart.com continues to provide important visibility for Be Water as consumer awareness of premium domestic spring water products expands."

Be Water is currently available on Walmart.com in multiple packaging formats available for direct-to-consumer shipment.

The Company continues to support broader distribution initiatives for Be Water through e-commerce channels, retail expansion efforts, and selected strategic partnerships.

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About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

Walmart.com Be Water Product Availability

Be Mindful_Be Water

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/walmart.com-reviews-reflect-growing-consumer-interest-in-be-wate-1167656