Greene Concepts Inc.: Historic Switzerland Inn Expands Be Water Placement into Guest Room Hospitality Program

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 28, 2026 / Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, announced an expanded hospitality placement with Switzerland Inn in Little Switzerland, North Carolina, following the property's successful initial retail test earlier this year as noted in the Company's February 12, 2026 press release.

The historic mountain destination, located directly on the Blue Ridge Parkway, has expanded its Be Water offering beyond its two on-site gift shops and is now placing two bottles of Be Water in each guest room as part of a broader guest hospitality experience. The move follows a recent larger replenishment order and reflects continued demand from both retail guests and overnight visitors.

The Switzerland Inn serves as the first pilot location in what management views as a potential broader hospitality channel opportunity involving a 60-property hotel group. Management believes hospitality placements provide recurring, high-visibility brand exposure while supporting consistent replenishment demand across both retail and guest room channels.

Originally established in 1910, the Switzerland Inn has long served as a destination property in the Blue Ridge Mountains and remains one of the most recognized hospitality landmarks in the Little Switzerland area. Its location along the Blue Ridge Parkway and longstanding reputation for guest accommodations, dining, and retail experiences make it a strong strategic fit for premium artesian spring water placement.

Greene Concepts transitioned day-to-day account management of the Switzerland Inn relationship to its local distribution partner, whose recent delivery of additional 24-count Be Water case inventory supported the property's latest expanded placement. Management believes local distributor alignment strengthens execution speed, replenishment consistency, and long-term account development throughout Western North Carolina.

"This is exactly the type of hospitality relationship we want to continue building," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Switzerland Inn is an iconic destination with a long history and a strong guest experience focus. Moving from gift shop placement into guest rooms represents a meaningful step because it allows visitors to experience Be Water as part of their stay, not just as a retail purchase. Switzerland Inn is part of the broader MMI Hotel Group portfolio, which includes approximately 60 hotel properties, and this location serves as our first successful test model. We are now working to expand one hotel at a time, using the Switzerland Inn model as the foundation for broader Be Water penetration throughout the hospitality channel. Early results have been strong, and we believe this model supports additional hospitality opportunities moving forward."

The Company views hospitality placements as a complementary growth channel alongside its continued retail expansion across Walmart, Amazon, Camping World, and other strategic distribution partners. Premium in-room placement allows Be Water to reach consumers in high-quality experiential settings where brand perception and product presentation matter most.

Greene Concepts continues to evaluate additional hospitality placements where premium spring water programs support recurring revenue, operational consistency, and long-term account growth.

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts , Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/historic-switzerland-inn-expands-be-water-placement-into-guest-r-1161817