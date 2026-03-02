Anzeige
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
WKN: A2DS5F | ISIN: FR0013254851 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JD
Stuttgart
02.03.26 | 19:32
0,964 Euro
-2,13 % -0,021
02.03.2026 18:27 Uhr
DJ VALBIOTIS SA: 2025 Financial Results 

VALBIOTIS SA: 2025 Financial Results 
02-March-2026 / 17:56 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

2025 Financial Results 

 -- 2025: Establishment of operational foundations and key drivers of commercial acceleration in France and 
  internationally 
 -- Results in line with Company roadmap 
 -- Cash position of EUR8.7M as of end-December 2025 
  
 
2026 Outlook 

 -- Continued commercial rollout in France, building on strong growth in Q4 2025 
 -- Launch of strategic agreements in China, Asia and the Middle East, with initial revenues expected 2026 
 -- Ongoing discussions aimed at signing new international partnerships 
 -- Confirmation of all financial goals for 2027 and 2030 

La Rochelle, March 2, 2025 (5:40 pm CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA / PME eligible), a French laboratory 
specializing in the development and distribution of scientifically tested dietary supplements designed to support 
health at every stage of life, presents its results for fiscal year 2025 and highlights the strategic milestones 
achieved throughout the year, underscoring the successful execution of its medium-term roadmap.  
 
Sébastien Peltier, CEO and Co-Founder of Valbiotis, said: "2025 was a decisive year in Valbiotis' transformation. We 
executed our strategy in perfect alignment with our roadmap and within a rigorous financial framework. We reduced our 
operating expenses by 30% while stepping up our commercial and marketing investments. Valbiotis built solid foundations 
for its commercial expansion in 2025: an expanded product portfolio, a stronger foothold in pharmacies, and increased 
visibility among healthcare professionals and patients alike. Internationally, we signed our first major partnership in 
Asia, followed by a second in the Middle East, further confirming the relevance of our model. Building on this progress 
and a very promising start to the year, we are entering 2026 with confidence, fully committed to achieving our 
medium-term financial objectives." 

Milestones 
 
France: Implementation of Sales acceleration Levers 
 
In 2025, the Company enriched its product portfolio considerably across its two ranges: ValbiotisPRO, based on ten 
years of R&D and proprietary clinical studies, and ValbiotisPLUS, addressing key peripheral factors in 
cardio-metabolic balance, with evidence of efficacy and safety widely validated in the scientific literature. 
 
Alongside the Cholesterol supplement launched in 2024, the ValbiotisPRO range was expanded with Metabolic Health in 
February 2025, then Cardio-Circulation in June. Initially marketed exclusively via the e-commerce site, the Valbiotis 
PLUS range has accelerated its rollout in pharmacies since October 2025. At year-end, seven supplements were 
distributed across both channels: Marine Collagen Beauty, Marine Collagen Joints, Sleep, Multivitamins, Omega-3, 
Magnesium and Serenity. 
 
In total, the number of products available in pharmacies for both ranges doubled between Q3 2025 and the end of the 
year, reaching ten products. This portfolio has since been expanded with the launch of ValbiotisPLUS Menopause & 
Perimenopause on February 2, 2026, addressing the major concern of specific support for women's health. 
 
Valbiotis now benefits from a more powerful range effect on the shelves. At the same time, the Company has strengthened 
its distribution network, supplying 474 pharmacies (excluding wholesaler-distributors) directly at the end of 2025. 
This network is further strengthened by the many partnerships signed in 2025 with several pharmacy groups. To date, 
Valbiotis has signed 15 partnerships, giving it privileged commercial access to 3,000 member pharmacies, as well as 
enhanced visibility for its products through targeted marketing campaigns within these networks. 

International: Two Major Partnerships Already Signed 
 
Valbiotis' goals to expand the Brand internationally were accomplished in 2025 with the signing of a major strategic 
partnership in Asia on November 17. Under the agreement, products will be marketed via a 49%-owned joint venture with 
Chinese partner Aika, in several key markets-China, Hong Kong/Macao, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and 
Singapore-with the possibility of further expansion into other countries. In addition to the equity accounting of the 
future results of the joint venture in proportion to  each party's stake, this partnership will constitute an 
additional source of revenue for the Company, as it will supply all products to the joint venture. 

On January 8, 2026, the Company finalized an exclusive distribution agreement in the Middle East with Mena Nutrition. 
This partner will market Valbiotis products in pharmacies in three countries: Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Iraq. Founded 
on a minimum volume commitment, this agreement does not require any direct investment on the part of Valbiotis. 

Research & Development: TOTUM-448 Clinical Development Pathway Continues 
 
In January 2025, the positive results of the Phase II/III study on Lipidrive, the active ingredient in ValbiotisPRO 
Cholesterol, marked the completion of the clinical development of the three ValbiotisPRO products currently on the 
market. 
 
The fourth product in the range, TOTUM-448, continued its R&D program last year and is scheduled for market launch in 
2026. Last December saw the completion of recruitment for the Cardio-Liver clinical trial, conducted as part of a 
research chair in partnership with the Université de Laval (Quebec). This clinical trial is evaluating the effect of 
TOTUM-448 on numerous risk factors involved in the early stages of metabolic liver diseases (MASLD), with results 
expected in the second half of 2026. 
 
TOTUM-448 has already been the subject of three scientific publications, most recently in January in Scientific 
Reports, a recognized international peer-reviewed journal. 

Financial Statements Fiscal Year 2025 
 
The Company's annual financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS, were approved by the Board of Directors on 
February 27, 2026. They have been audited by the Statutory Auditor and are available on the Valbiotis website 
(investisseurs.valbiotis.com). 

Sharp Reduction in Operating Expenses (-30%), Focus on Commercialization 
 
IFRS, in EURK                    2025           2024 

Operating Income                                
 
Turnover                     905           175 
 
Other Income                   141           4,468 

Total Income                   1,046          4,644 

Operational expenses                              
 
Sales Costs                    (2,071)         (2,340) 
 
Research & Development              (921)          (4,638) 
 
Sales & Marketing                 (5,140)         (4,360) 
 
Overhead costs                  (2,096)         (3,101) 
 
Share-Based Payment Expenses (A)         (312)          (631) 
 
Other Operating Income              -            - 
 
Other Operating Expenses             -            2 

Operating Profit for the Period          (9,494)         (10,423) 

Other Operating Revenue              -            - 
 
Other Operating Expenses             -            - 

Operating Profit                 (9,494)         (10,423) 

Net Cost of Debt                 58            (230) 
 
Other Financial Income              25            662 
 
Other Financial Expenses             (5)           - 

Earnings Before Tax                (9,416)         (9,991) 

Corporate Income Tax               (2)           (34) 
 
Deferred Taxes                  -            - 

Net Income                    (9,417)         (10,025)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2026 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
