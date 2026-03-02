DJ VALBIOTIS SA: 2025 Financial Results

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2025 Financial Results -- 2025: Establishment of operational foundations and key drivers of commercial acceleration in France and internationally -- Results in line with Company roadmap -- Cash position of EUR8.7M as of end-December 2025 2026 Outlook -- Continued commercial rollout in France, building on strong growth in Q4 2025 -- Launch of strategic agreements in China, Asia and the Middle East, with initial revenues expected 2026 -- Ongoing discussions aimed at signing new international partnerships -- Confirmation of all financial goals for 2027 and 2030 La Rochelle, March 2, 2025 (5:40 pm CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA / PME eligible), a French laboratory specializing in the development and distribution of scientifically tested dietary supplements designed to support health at every stage of life, presents its results for fiscal year 2025 and highlights the strategic milestones achieved throughout the year, underscoring the successful execution of its medium-term roadmap. Sébastien Peltier, CEO and Co-Founder of Valbiotis, said: "2025 was a decisive year in Valbiotis' transformation. We executed our strategy in perfect alignment with our roadmap and within a rigorous financial framework. We reduced our operating expenses by 30% while stepping up our commercial and marketing investments. Valbiotis built solid foundations for its commercial expansion in 2025: an expanded product portfolio, a stronger foothold in pharmacies, and increased visibility among healthcare professionals and patients alike. Internationally, we signed our first major partnership in Asia, followed by a second in the Middle East, further confirming the relevance of our model. Building on this progress and a very promising start to the year, we are entering 2026 with confidence, fully committed to achieving our medium-term financial objectives." Milestones France: Implementation of Sales acceleration Levers In 2025, the Company enriched its product portfolio considerably across its two ranges: ValbiotisPRO, based on ten years of R&D and proprietary clinical studies, and ValbiotisPLUS, addressing key peripheral factors in cardio-metabolic balance, with evidence of efficacy and safety widely validated in the scientific literature. Alongside the Cholesterol supplement launched in 2024, the ValbiotisPRO range was expanded with Metabolic Health in February 2025, then Cardio-Circulation in June. Initially marketed exclusively via the e-commerce site, the Valbiotis PLUS range has accelerated its rollout in pharmacies since October 2025. At year-end, seven supplements were distributed across both channels: Marine Collagen Beauty, Marine Collagen Joints, Sleep, Multivitamins, Omega-3, Magnesium and Serenity. In total, the number of products available in pharmacies for both ranges doubled between Q3 2025 and the end of the year, reaching ten products. This portfolio has since been expanded with the launch of ValbiotisPLUS Menopause & Perimenopause on February 2, 2026, addressing the major concern of specific support for women's health. Valbiotis now benefits from a more powerful range effect on the shelves. At the same time, the Company has strengthened its distribution network, supplying 474 pharmacies (excluding wholesaler-distributors) directly at the end of 2025. This network is further strengthened by the many partnerships signed in 2025 with several pharmacy groups. To date, Valbiotis has signed 15 partnerships, giving it privileged commercial access to 3,000 member pharmacies, as well as enhanced visibility for its products through targeted marketing campaigns within these networks. International: Two Major Partnerships Already Signed Valbiotis' goals to expand the Brand internationally were accomplished in 2025 with the signing of a major strategic partnership in Asia on November 17. Under the agreement, products will be marketed via a 49%-owned joint venture with Chinese partner Aika, in several key markets-China, Hong Kong/Macao, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan and Singapore-with the possibility of further expansion into other countries. In addition to the equity accounting of the future results of the joint venture in proportion to each party's stake, this partnership will constitute an additional source of revenue for the Company, as it will supply all products to the joint venture. On January 8, 2026, the Company finalized an exclusive distribution agreement in the Middle East with Mena Nutrition. This partner will market Valbiotis products in pharmacies in three countries: Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Iraq. Founded on a minimum volume commitment, this agreement does not require any direct investment on the part of Valbiotis. Research & Development: TOTUM-448 Clinical Development Pathway Continues In January 2025, the positive results of the Phase II/III study on Lipidrive, the active ingredient in ValbiotisPRO Cholesterol, marked the completion of the clinical development of the three ValbiotisPRO products currently on the market. The fourth product in the range, TOTUM-448, continued its R&D program last year and is scheduled for market launch in 2026. Last December saw the completion of recruitment for the Cardio-Liver clinical trial, conducted as part of a research chair in partnership with the Université de Laval (Quebec). This clinical trial is evaluating the effect of TOTUM-448 on numerous risk factors involved in the early stages of metabolic liver diseases (MASLD), with results expected in the second half of 2026. TOTUM-448 has already been the subject of three scientific publications, most recently in January in Scientific Reports, a recognized international peer-reviewed journal. Financial Statements Fiscal Year 2025 The Company's annual financial statements, prepared in accordance with IFRS, were approved by the Board of Directors on February 27, 2026. They have been audited by the Statutory Auditor and are available on the Valbiotis website (investisseurs.valbiotis.com). Sharp Reduction in Operating Expenses (-30%), Focus on Commercialization IFRS, in EURK 2025 2024 Operating Income Turnover 905 175 Other Income 141 4,468 Total Income 1,046 4,644 Operational expenses Sales Costs (2,071) (2,340) Research & Development (921) (4,638) Sales & Marketing (5,140) (4,360) Overhead costs (2,096) (3,101) Share-Based Payment Expenses (A) (312) (631) Other Operating Income - - Other Operating Expenses - 2 Operating Profit for the Period (9,494) (10,423) Other Operating Revenue - - Other Operating Expenses - - Operating Profit (9,494) (10,423) Net Cost of Debt 58 (230) Other Financial Income 25 662 Other Financial Expenses (5) - Earnings Before Tax (9,416) (9,991) Corporate Income Tax (2) (34) Deferred Taxes - - Net Income (9,417) (10,025)

