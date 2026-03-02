Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Fab-Form Industries Ltd. (TSXV: FBF) ("Fab-Form" or the "Company") today released its interim financial results for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter decreased to $859,728 compared to $1,030,927 in the last quarter ended 31 December 2024, reflecting a 16.61% decline resulting from lower sales volumes in Canada and the U.S. Housing starts in Canada are the lowest in 30 years, while US sales have been deeply affected by tariffs introduced by US government.

Gross profit decreased to $287,006, with a gross margin of 33%, in line with reduction in sales.

Operating expenses remains flat over previous year, driven by net of lower general and administrative expenses (-6.71%) and marketing costs (+16.05%) due to increase in tradeshow related expenses.

Earnings from operations declined by 68.27% to $26,091, compared to $82,219 in the last year.

Other income decreased by 101.7% to an expense of $1,301 as a result of decrease in interest income and unfavourable of exchange rates as compared to last year.

Net earnings for the period stood at $35,162, down 70.05% from the previous year's $117,393.

Financial Position

As of 31 December 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2,743,518 and short-term investments of $1,530,691, ensuring strong liquidity.

Total assets grew to $6,891,369, up from $6,488,912 in the previous year.

The Company remains debt-light, with total liabilities of $717,746, ensuring financial stability and flexibility for future growth.

Product Update

SPACE-R - SPACE-R design was finalized during the quarter and molding of the polypropylene bobbin commenced for the 10" column. Samples are expected by end of March 2026. The bobbin is used as the base for winding glass fiber and epoxy to obtain the completed product.

Fast-Tube 3.0 ("Optimized Fabric") - Three fabric samples were received in November 2025 from Hagihara, sample #3 is a step-change material, achieving 53.5 GPa elasticity, a magnitude of difference to the existing HDPE-based product. This elasticity is approximately half that of steel, which is astonishing for a fabric. Initial testing indicates that bonding is achievable. Significant research is ongoing, and if successful, diameters of up to 36" will be possible.

Flex-RTM - The Company has begun the commercialization of Flex-R, an innovative sub-slab panel that achieves the following:

Provides insulation levels of R12 (or as required by local code)

Hex-panels automatically adapt to uneven ground (up to ½" per 12" length)

Provides the damp proof membrane for the slab

Has double sided tape on two sides to quickly seal the membrane together

Provides radon protection as per the building code

Provides an air barrier as per the building code, and

Facilitates radon gas removal.

On the 27th of May 2025, Fab-Form applied for a US patent entitled: "APPARATUS FOR UNDER-SLAB INSULATION, RADON CONTROL AND DAMP-PROOFING".

On the 20th of October 2025, Fab-Form purchased the right, title and interest in Canadian patent 3,029,299 from Jonathan Kowalchuk, an innovative concrete contractor. The patent, entitled: "VADIR BARRIER: A CONCRETE SLAB UNDERLAYMENT WITH ALL-IN-ONE VOID FORM, AIR BARRIER, DRAINAGE PLANE, INSULATION AND RADON PROTECTION", was issued 28th January 2020.

Given that the sub-slab insulation and damp-proofing market in the U.S. and Canada exceeds several hundred million dollars, securing IP protection was considered essential.

Forward-Looking Statements

