Smart Spatial Announces Enterprise Digital Twin Deployments to Be Showcased at NVIDIA GTC 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Smart Spatial today announced enterprise digital twin deployments that will be showcased by multiple partners at NVIDIA GTC 2026 (March 16-19). Built across Unreal Engine and NVIDIA Omniverse, these deployments bring products, systems, and infrastructure into interactive, real-time 3D environments built for both visualization and operational use.

Smart Spatial works with leading enterprises, including Schneider Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Motivair, ZutaCore, DDC Solutions, and others, to build and deploy digital twins that help teams present, test, and operate complex products and infrastructure in interactive 3D. As enterprise investment in AI and simulation accelerates, organizations are placing greater emphasis on digital assets that can be used beyond static rendering.

A digital twin is a virtual model of a product, system, or environment that allows teams to simulate changes, evaluate performance, and identify issues before making decisions in the real world. According to McKinsey & Company, digital twins can reduce development time by up to 50% and improve operational performance by 20-30% in complex industrial environments. At GTC 2026, partner showcases featuring Smart Spatial deployments will demonstrate how these capabilities are being applied in real-world enterprise settings.

"Enterprises no longer want separate 3D assets for sales demos, simulation, and operations," said Arthur Alter, CRO of Smart Spatial. "They want a repeatable pipeline that supports all three. Our Digital Twin OS helps make that practical across teams and deployments."

At GTC 2026, Smart Spatial-powered deployments will be featured across three core enterprise applications: marketing and go-to-market, simulation and planning, and operations and training.

Marketing and go-to-market: Interactive Unreal Engine experiences used in executive briefings, trade shows, and customer engagements to communicate complex products and systems in real time.

Simulation and planning: NVIDIA Omniverse-based digital twins used for physics-based simulation, scenario testing, and pre-deployment validation.

Operations and training: Interactive 3D environments that support workforce training, service workflows, and ongoing system management.

At GTC, Smart Spatial is supporting deployments with Schneider Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Motivair, ZutaCore, DDC Solutions, and other enterprise organizations. These organizations are using Unreal Engine for immersive product storytelling and NVIDIA Omniverse for digital twin workflows used for simulation and planning on NVIDIA GPU infrastructure.

One featured example at GTC 2026 is Schneider Electric's simulation demonstration built in NVIDIA Omniverse, highlighting a growing enterprise priority: digital assets designed for physics-based simulation, not just visualization. Smart Spatial's Digital Twin OS supports this shift by helping organizations structure, deploy, and scale digital twin experiences across commercial, engineering, and operational teams.

"Enterprise teams are under pressure to make the same 3D assets work across product demos, simulation, and operations," said Dennis Khvostionov, CTO of Smart Spatial. "The technical challenge is not just rendering quality - it's building a repeatable pipeline that keeps data, interactions, and performance aligned across environments. Smart Spatial's Digital Twin OS is designed to make that deployment workflow practical across Unreal Engine and NVIDIA Omniverse."

Smart Spatial's deployments will be live across partner showcases at NVIDIA GTC 2026, demonstrating how enterprises are moving from visualization-first experiences to simulation-capable, operationally useful 3D environments.

